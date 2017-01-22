Colts General Manager Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new general manager after firing Ryan Grigson on Jan. 21.

Jimmy Raye III Front-Runner for GM Position

Sunday, Jan. 22

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Sunday that Colts interim general manager Jimmy Raye III is the "clear favorite" to earn the full-time job, adding, "If coach Chuck Pagano has a vote, Raye gets it."

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star added that Raye is "well-respected around the league" and "will have a real shot" to be hired as the team's next GM.

Raye, 48, has been in the NFL in some capacity for 22 years and has been the Colts' vice president of football operations since 2013. He spent 17 years with the San Diego Chargers, serving as a scout (1996-99), the director of college scouting (2000-07) and the director of player personnel (2008-12).

Along with interviewing Raye, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he will cast a wide net in the search for a new GM.

"I have a list [of general manager candidates]," he said, per Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "It's not an impossibility someone could be added to that list. The names aren't known out there as commonly as coaches. There are a lot of bright, young people out there. Obviously analytics and different aspects are affecting our game and how we go about being the best we can. We have worked hard to stay on the cutting edge."

Peyton Manning was floated as a possibility; however, Irsay said, "I wouldn't say he's in the picture."

Ayello listed a number of NFL front-office executives who could be considered for the job, including New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio, Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta, Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Dallas Cowboys assistant director of player personnel Will McClay, Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf.

Whoever takes the position will inherit a roster that has gone 8-8 in consecutive seasons. Still, having a franchise cornerstone in quarterback Andrew Luck is an appealing bonus.

For most general managers, finding a franchise quarterback (or failing to do so) defines their tenure with a team. For the next Colts GM, however, surrounding Luck with the talent needed to win a Super Bowl will be the focus.