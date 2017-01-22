    Indianapolis ColtsDownload App

    Colts General Manager Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 29: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Bucs 25-12. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new general manager after firing Ryan Grigson on Jan. 21.

    Jimmy Raye III Front-Runner for GM Position

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Sunday that Colts interim general manager Jimmy Raye III is the "clear favorite" to earn the full-time job, adding, "If coach Chuck Pagano has a vote, Raye gets it."

    Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star added that Raye is "well-respected around the league" and "will have a real shot" to be hired as the team's next GM.

    Raye, 48, has been in the NFL in some capacity for 22 years and has been the Colts' vice president of football operations since 2013. He spent 17 years with the San Diego Chargers, serving as a scout (1996-99), the director of college scouting (2000-07) and the director of player personnel (2008-12).

    Along with interviewing Raye, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he will cast a wide net in the search for a new GM.

    "I have a list [of general manager candidates]," he said, per Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "It's not an impossibility someone could be added to that list. The names aren't known out there as commonly as coaches. There are a lot of bright, young people out there. Obviously analytics and different aspects are affecting our game and how we go about being the best we can. We have worked hard to stay on the cutting edge."

    Peyton Manning was floated as a possibility; however, Irsay said, "I wouldn't say he's in the picture."

    Ayello listed a number of NFL front-office executives who could be considered for the job, including New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Nick CaserioBaltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCostaSeattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott FittererDallas Cowboys assistant director of player personnel Will McClayMinnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton and Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf.

    Whoever takes the position will inherit a roster that has gone 8-8 in consecutive seasons. Still, having a franchise cornerstone in quarterback Andrew Luck is an appealing bonus.

    For most general managers, finding a franchise quarterback (or failing to do so) defines their tenure with a team. For the next Colts GM, however, surrounding Luck with the talent needed to win a Super Bowl will be the focus.

