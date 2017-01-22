Steelers' Hotel Fire Alarm Sounds Ahead of AFC Championship Game vs. Patriots

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

A fire alarm went off at 3 a.m. ET Sunday morning in the Hilton hotel that the Pittsburgh Steelers were staying in ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.

Ish Smith of KDKA-TV shared images of the incident:

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio reported on Sunday morning that Massachusetts State Police apprehended a man suspected of pulling the alarm and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

As Smith wrote: "The false alarm was apparently planned out in advance by Patriots fans wanting to disturb the Steelers: Paolantonio reports that the man pulled the alarm, ran out of the hotel and jumped into a waiting car, fleeing the scene. But police were nonetheless able to catch up to them."

The act of pulling the fire alarm at a hotel to disrupt an opposing team has becoming something of a trend. In Jan. 2015, the hotel the Patriots were staying in before their Super Bowl matchup against the Seattle Seahawks had the fire alarm pulled on two separate evenings.

In Oct. 2015, meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers were awoken to the sound of a fire alarm in their hotel in Seattle before a game with the Seahawks. And in Sept. 2014, the fire alarm went off in the San Francisco hotel the Philadelphia Eagles were staying in before a game against the 49ers.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports highly doubts the incident will have any actual impact on the game itself:

The Steelers face the Patriots on Sunday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.