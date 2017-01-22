Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Perisic and Emre Can

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Liverpool will reportedly square up against Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in their bid to sign Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic. Elsewhere, Emre Can is said to be a target for Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley), Perisic is back on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's wish list after contributing a number of impressive displays for the Nerazzurri.

The 27-year-old has become an important figure at the San Siro this season and is said to be valued at £30 million by his club, per Beesley's report, although it's uncertain Liverpool would pay such a figure.

Another prominent suitor said to be in the hunt for Perisic is Paris Saint-Germain, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson recently reported the player reciprocates that intrigue:

Klopp previously worked with Perisic at Borussia Dortmund, although Beesley mentioned in his report that the winger left for Wolfsburg in 2013 having ended on unsavoury terms with his former chief.

That being said, a reunion could still be realised if both player and manager are willing to put their previous struggles behind them, and Gianluca Di Marzio translator David Amoyal has spoken highly of the Inter ace as a talent:

Liverpool are currently struggling with the absence of star winger Sadio Mane after he joined up with Senegal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, although it seems unlikely Inter would allow such a key figure to leave this winter.

Perisic—who impressed for Croatia during their campaign at UEFA Euro 2016—has also been spoken of as a serious talent by Inter manager Stefano Pioli, who appears to value the player highly after he said, per Goal's Stefan Coerts:

We have the chance to get three points and it will be an important weekend in terms of our climb up the table. This is Inter and we must always think about winning. Sunday's game is hugely important because we can make it three wins on the trot. I expect a great deal from Perisic because he has massive potential. I am looking to him. We need to be switched on for the whole game against Sassuolo. There are still plenty of points to play for, but we must make the most of every opportunity.

The Reds have shown they're missing Mane after failing to win either of their last two Premier League outings since his temporary departure, and adding someone like Perisic will be key to any future title hopes.

Meanwhile, Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (h/t Daily Star's Joel Watson) reported Can is a target for Serie A champions Juve, and Liverpool writer Dave O'Connell recently shared his view that the German isn't meeting expectations:

Can has struggled to feature consistently as part of Klopp's first-choice XI when Liverpool's squad is fully fit, although Klopp won't be keen on the thought of losing a young asset who is steadily making progress at Anfield.

The Bianconeri will need to make the Reds an offer they can't refuse if they're to tempt Can away from Merseyside in the near future, with Jordan Henderson's off-and-on midfield partner a valued member of the Reds roster.