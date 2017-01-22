HSBC Golf Championship 2017: Final Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood held on to emerge victorious in the 2017 HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday after a fourth-round score of 67 was enough to see him clinch the title by a one-shot margin.

The English contender finished his tournament 17 under par overall at Abu Dhabi Golf Course to claim just the second European Tour victory of his career, not to mention his first since 2013.

Dustin Johnson's eagle on the 18th was enough to pull him into second place alongside Pablo Larrazabal, while Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger and Kiradech Aphibarnrat tied for third spot at 15-under par.

Three-time champions Kaymer led the leaderboard before a poor patch midway through his fourth round spoiled his chance at a fourth Abu Dhabi crown, while overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton capitulated at the final hurdle.

Read on for a recap of all the action from Day 4 in Abu Dhabi as Fleetwood's late push was enough to secure a rare European Tour victory for the Briton, complete with the leaderboard's top 10 and prize-money payouts.

Visit the official European Tour website to see the leaderboard in full.

2017 HSBC Golf Championship: Day 4 Leaderboard Position Player To Par Round 3 1 Tommy Fleetwood -17 67 T2 Dustin Johnson -16 68 T2 Pablo Larrazabal -16 68 T4 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 68 T4 Bernd Wiesberger -15 69 T4 Martin Kaymer -15 69 7 Dean Burmester -14 69 T8 Henrik Stenson -13 69 T8 Peter Hanson -13 69 T8 Lee Westwood -13 70 EuropeanTour.com

2017 HSBC Golf Championship: Prize Money Position Prize Money 1 €421,139 2 €280,760 3 €158,180 4 €126,342 5 €107,138 6 €88,439 7 €75,805 8 €63,171 9 €56,601 10 €50,537 EuropeanTour.com

Recap

Day 4 saw the competition explode into life at the summit of the HSBC Golf Championship, and just a single shot separated the top title challengers for much of the final round.

Fleetwood didn't feature among the early risers, either, and he managed just one bogey between holes one and seven, parring the other six, before his Day 4 adventure really kicked into gear.

Averaging just one bogey per day, Fleetwood enjoyed a bogey-free back nine for the third day in succession at Abu Dhabi Golf Course while adding three birdies and an eagle to his score.

The 26-year-old led by a shot coming to the 18th but had the trio of Larrazabal, Wiesberger, Kaymer and Aphibarnrat tight on his heels. Fortunately, he timed his fourth and final birdie of the day to perfection as he ensured the trophy would be his to take home at the 11th hour, via the European Tour:

Johnson was on the brink of settling for joint-third in the standings before an eagle on the 18th set the American up for a much-improved runner-up placement.

Larrazabal also made a well-timed incision at the very last hurdle to improve his position and snatch a share of the second spot, with the Spaniard's chip in to level the lead at the 14th of particular quality on the day:

World No. 4 Henrik Stenson might have also challenged for top spot had he been able to happen upon more consistency on Day 4, recording six birdies and three bogeys on what was a mixed day for the Swede.

He ultimately ended up finishing joint-eighth alongside countryman Peter Hanson and English nearly man Lee Westwood, who looked similarly good-if-not-great en route to carding a third successive 69.

Hatton came into the fourth round with a one shot lead to his name, but the Briton lost his way after shooting five bogeys and a birdie on Sunday to his end his tournament on a sour note.

The 25-year-old went from potential championship contender to 18th place in a matter of 12 holes, parring his final six holes on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to revive his silverware prospects in Abu Dhabi.