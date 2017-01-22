Australian Open 2017: Sunday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray's campaign at the 2017 Australian Open came to a screeching halt on Sunday after he suffered a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the competition.

The Scot struggled to maintain the momentum he brought into the fixture and fell victim to his opponent's style as he followed fellow top seed Novak Djokovic out of this year's Melbourne tournament.

Elsewhere, Kei Nishikori tumbled out of the competition after 17th seed Roger Federer mustered a mighty comeback in Melbourne and defeated his foe 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to make the last eight of this contest for a 13th time.

Defending women's champion Coco Vandeweghe beat Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3, while Venus Williams advanced to the quarter-finals of this tournament for the ninth time in her career after defeating Mona Barthel in straight sets.

Read on for a recap of Sunday's results, scores and highlights, complete with a recap of the day's top events.

2017 Australian Open: Sunday's Round-of-16 Results Men's Fixture Score Mischa Zverev def. (1) Andy Murray 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka def. Andreas Seppi 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 7-6(4) (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga def. Daniel Evans 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 (17) Roger Federer def. (5) Kei Nishikori 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 Women's Fixture Score (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-3 (13) Venus WIlliams def. Mona Barthel 6-3, 7-5 (7) Garbine Muguruza def. Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 Coco Vandeweghe def. (1) Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 AusOpen.com

Murray Magic Ends in Melbourne

Just after Djokovic's unexpected exit from the 2017 Australian Open created the opening Murray needed to stage his own bid for the title, his own tournament campaign came to an end at Zverev's hands on Sunday.

In the prime of his life and playing some of his best tennis, this looked like Murray's chance to finally end the title drought in Melbourne, and tennis writer David Law helped illustrate the fight his own opponent was facing:

In the end, though, Murray was a deserved loser following a terrific performance from Zverev both at the net and further afield. Despite the emotions undoubtedly bubbling underneath following his loss, Murray was humble in his post-match comments:

Zverev's reward for the round-of-16 win is a quarter-final meeting with Federer, who defeated Nishikori on Sunday and may fancy his own chances of staking a claim on this year's crown after Murray's surprise departure.

Murray will now have to wait until the sport's elite gather at Roland Garros for the 2017 French Open to resume his search for another Grand Slam as 2017 already looks to be throwing a few spanners in the mix.

Venus Williams On the Charge

Williams will make her ninth Australian Open quarter-final appearance in 2017. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

All eyes were on the younger Williams sister coming into the 2017 Australian Open, but older sibling Venus proved why she still deserves her share of the spotlight with a dominant win over Barthel on Sunday.

Williams was the second participant to take her place in the women's quarter-finals this year and will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets to claim an upset win over her compatriot.

The American's 6-3, 7-5 victory also wrapped up yet another efficient display, with Williams yet to lost a set at the 2017 Australian Open, and writer Chris Goldsmith hailed an awesome streak on her part:

German Barthel was unable to mimic the exploits of compatriot Zverev in upsetting big opposition, but Williams continues to enjoy a renaissance in results and has caught a good streak of form early in the year.

She's set to make just her second Australian Open quarter-final appearance in the last seven years and could be on for a final encounter against sister Serena if they can navigate their way to the Rod Laver Arena decider.