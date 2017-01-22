Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

The 2017 Australian Open came to an abrupt halt for Andy Murray on Sunday after he suffered a shock 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Mischa Zverev in the competition's round of 16.

The world No. 1 made a surprise exit from the running in Melbourne and joined fellow favourite Novak Djokovic on the departures list in what was a deserved fourth-round triumph for his German foe.

Roger Federer will be Murray's next opponent after he rallied from a set down to book his place in the quarter-finals following a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Kei Nishikori.

Top seed Angelique Kerber also exited the tournament following her 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Coco Vandeweghe. Elsewhere, Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza also booked their places in the next round of the women's competition after beating Mona Barthel and Sorana Cirstea, respectively.

Zverev Stuns in Murray Mauling

Murray was humble in defeat.

The path looked clear for Murray to go on and finally end his search for an Australian Open crown following Djokovic's exit from this year's tournament, but Zverev proved the competition runs deep in Melbourne on Sunday.

His victory in four sets came by no means exclusively as a result of Murray's own faults, however, as tennis broadcaster David Law outlined it was Zverev's own talent that encouraged the upset:

That result followed just a day after the German's 19-year-old brother, Alexander, fell out of the competition following a defeat to veteran Rafael Nadal.

Murray's second-set victory encouraged the notion of a comeback on Sunday, but his own mistakes and Zverev's impressive form at the net brought about a second mighty collapse in Australia, per the Guardian's James Dart:

Third seed Milos Raonic is now the highest-ranked men's player remaining in the tournament, and many will undoubtedly be licking their lips at the opportunity that's presented itself in Melbourne.

One of those who can afford to dream big after taking one major front-runner out is Zverev, who will take on Federer in his quarter-final in the hopes his underdog tale isn't yet complete.

Federer Rallies to Sweet Nishikori Victory

Federer enjoyed a throwback performance on Sunday after beating Nishikori to place in the 2017 Australian Open quarter-finals despite getting off to a poor start at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss struggled to get off the mark in the first set and battled from a 0-4 deficit to force a tiebreak after Ben Rothenburg of the New York Times described his surprising battle from the brink:

Whether it was a case of Federer finding his groove or Nishikori simmering off the boil, Federer enjoyed a much-improved display as the match wore on and eventually led by two sets to one.

Nishikori gave himself a lifeline after levelling at two sets apiece, but a three-game streak from Federer at the beginning of the fifth laid the foundation for a five-set triumph, serving out to cap off what ultimately became a performance to savour:

Nishikori will be downtrodden to have fallen victim to his own capitulation after seeing Federer open up via one of his own so early on, losing his chance to battle for the Australian title as a result.

Federer's reward for his display of grit and will power is a quarter-final outing against Zverev, who will be treated as a major threat after ousting Murray.