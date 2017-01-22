DeMarcus Cousins Comments on Referees After Being Called for Foul on Dwyane Wade

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins took a sarcastic route in voicing his opinion about Saturday's officials after a foul called on him helped deliver the Chicago Bulls a 102-99 win. His frustration showed on his way to the locker room, as he knocked over trash cans following the game, per Rachel Brady of WLS-AM 890.

With 17 seconds remaining and the contest tied at 99, Bulls guard Dwyane Wade knocked the ball away from Garrett Temple and was on the fast break by himself. Closely trailed by Cousins, who scored 42 points, Wade went up for the dunk but missed it.

The ball came out to the Kings, who turned up the floor, but the referees whistled things dead as they called a foul on Cousins for putting his hand on Wade's hip as he attempted the dunk:

Wade made one of the free throws before he fed Michael Carter-Williams for the clinching layup.

When asked about the questionable call, Cousins replied sarcastically, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. ESPN's Chris Herring had his remarks: "They made the absolute right call. Incredible job by the referee crew tonight. I don't have a complaint in the world. I think they should get more recognition for how well they ref these games. I don't think they get the credit they deserve. Kudos to them. I applaud [them]."

It's an apparent change of tactic from Cousins, who hasn't necessarily been friendly to NBA officials lately.

One month ago, Cousins slammed officials during a Dec. 20 game against the Portland Trail Blazers when it was believed he intentionally spit his mouth guard toward the opposing bench.

He was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game before the decision was overturned. But after the contest, in which he dropped 55 points, he let his frustrations be known, via CSN Northwest:

Earlier that day, the Kings fined him $50,000 for a previous rant launched toward a Sacramento Bee columnist, per Ben Golliver of SI.com.

With Saturday night's loss, the Kings are 16-27 and sit 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.