    Sacramento KingsDownload App

    DeMarcus Cousins Comments on Referees After Being Called for Foul on Dwyane Wade

    CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 21: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings grabs the rebound against the Chicago Bulls on January 21, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Gary Dineen/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Sacramento Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins took a sarcastic route in voicing his opinion about Saturday's officials after a foul called on him helped deliver the Chicago Bulls a 102-99 win. His frustration showed on his way to the locker room, as he knocked over trash cans following the game, per Rachel Brady of WLS-AM 890.

    With 17 seconds remaining and the contest tied at 99, Bulls guard Dwyane Wade knocked the ball away from Garrett Temple and was on the fast break by himself. Closely trailed by Cousins, who scored 42 points, Wade went up for the dunk but missed it.

    The ball came out to the Kings, who turned up the floor, but the referees whistled things dead as they called a foul on Cousins for putting his hand on Wade's hip as he attempted the dunk:

    Wade made one of the free throws before he fed Michael Carter-Williams for the clinching layup.

    When asked about the questionable call, Cousins replied sarcastically, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. ESPN's Chris Herring had his remarks: "They made the absolute right call. Incredible job by the referee crew tonight. I don't have a complaint in the world. I think they should get more recognition for how well they ref these games. I don't think they get the credit they deserve. Kudos to them. I applaud [them]."

    It's an apparent change of tactic from Cousins, who hasn't necessarily been friendly to NBA officials lately.

    One month ago, Cousins slammed officials during a Dec. 20 game against the Portland Trail Blazers when it was believed he intentionally spit his mouth guard toward the opposing bench.

    He was issued a technical foul and ejected from the game before the decision was overturned. But after the contest, in which he dropped 55 points, he let his frustrations be known, via CSN Northwest:

    Earlier that day, the Kings fined him $50,000 for a previous rant launched toward a Sacramento Bee columnist, per Ben Golliver of SI.com.

    With Saturday night's loss, the Kings are 16-27 and sit 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 