Super Bowl 2017: Final Predictions, Odds Before AFC, NFC Championship Games

Four becomes two after Sunday's championship games. John Bazemore/Associated Press

Hollywood would have a hard time writing a better script for the 2017 Super Bowl.

In the NFC, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan finally has a strong supporting cast and looks ready to ascend to the throne. But Aaron Rodgers looks like a guy capable of busting out a flu game for the ages when his sick Green Bay Packers march into Atlanta.

The AFC is every bit as dramatic. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have shunned pass-happy attacks of the past and returned to what has won the franchise Lombardi Trophies. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots remain firmly on a revenge course against the league itself and look unstoppable.

NFL Playoffs: Championship Weekend

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go ATL (-6) GB 33-30 Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS CBSSports.com NE (-6) NE 31-27 Author's predictions, OddsShark

Championship Weekend Predictions

Le'Veon Bell Has a Big Game...But So Does Blount

The Pittsburgh offense isn't about Big Ben anymore.

This sounds like an exaggeration, but Roethlisberger threw an interception with no touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in the last round, a two-point escape against a capable opponent. Running back Le'Veon Bell, though, ran for 170 yards.

Bell has been nothing short of historic over the last few games. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski provided some context for his current momentum:

Bell will have to be at his best in Foxborough against a defense allowing fewer than 90 rushing yards and 16 points per game. In a 27-16 loss to the Patriots earlier this year, he didn't hit four yards per carry while the Patriots shut down Landry Jones. Based on Big Ben's recent momentum, Sunday could play out in similar fashion.

This hype around Bell and the quarterbacks helps to overshadow the fact that LeGarrette Blount continues to have a huge year for the Patriots.

He rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year and was a huge reason the team won three of its four games without Brady. He also bullied the Pittsburgh defense on the road back in Week 7 to the tune of 24 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

In short, this has the makings of a game where two talented backs rob the quarterbacks of headlines and glory. This isn't a bad thing, either—though Blount posting a huge game at home figures to help him ultimately steal the spotlight in a victory.

Rodgers' Flu Game

Rodgers doesn't want to hear anything about Sunday being similar to Michael Jordan's legendary flu game.

A reporter reluctantly brought it up this week. Rodgers simply said, "Then don't," according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

But it is hard to avoid drawing comparisons after a bug hit the Green Bay locker room this week. Rodgers has had few equals in the league as of late, either, which makes his chances of overcoming it and posting a huge performance the potential stuff of legends.

"We'll be OK," Rodgers said, per Demovsky. "It's kind of going around. I know Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. So we're all ... we're going to be OK and deal with it."

Rodgers doesn't sound too worried, so nobody else should be. This is the guy who essentially guaranteed his team would run the table and has, winning eight games in a row while throwing 21 touchdowns with just one interception.

This isn't meant to take anything away from Ryan, who has had quite the MVP-caliber season of his own with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The former is a career high, the latter a career low. Both men combined for seven touchdowns and no picks in a Week 8 33-32 victory for the Falcons at home.

But Rodgers looks suited for revenge and one incredible storyline Sunday.

In the one-point loss, while he threw four touchdowns, Rodgers didn't have Randall Cobb or tight end Jared Cook on the field. Those guys will suit up Sunday, giving him even more ammunition to post video game-esque numbers in a shootout free of weather conditions.

Patriots Get Defensive

The storylines surrounding the AFC title game help to overshadow one of its most important points.

Yes, Big Ben has given the torch to Bell. Yes, Brady threw 28 touchdowns and two interceptions over just 12 games. Yes, the two have a somewhat storied rivalry with New England looking like a contender at all times this year and Pittsburgh looking like a team capable of getting hot and blowing anyone out of the water.

But this all glosses over the New England defense.

Make no mistake—the Patriots continue to use the perceived slight as motivation. Cornerback Logan Ryan spoke candidly on the topic in the week leading up to the game, according to NESN.com's Zack Cox:

This group defensively has been a group that felt like we had a chip on our shoulder. We’ve been doubted early in the year, called out by the media publicly. So we just felt like we’re just going to ignore the noise and keep doing our job and working hard. And now when people are singing our praises, we’re going to continue to do the same thing, because we’re the same group of guys that are working hard and having fun together.

The Patriots didn't just hold the Steelers to 16 points and keep Bell in check. It held opponents to three, three and 14 points, respectively, to close the season before trouncing the Houston Texans 34-16. On the season, the unit grabbed 34 sacks and 13 interceptions.

It is almost fitting that one of the most overlooked factors in the playoffs will likely decide the AFC title game. Given his form, Brady doesn't need a ton of help—but he's going to get it at home from a unit capable of silencing high-powered attacks.

The Winners Are...

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

...Green Bay and New England.

Like the predictions above suggest, the Packers will be able to pull out a close one while riding the underdog status set by Las Vegas. Rodgers being sick only makes his jaw-dropping play better, and it should only improve with a healthier unit around him this time for the rematch with the Falcons.

On the other side of the spectrum, Brady, a strong defense and home-field advantage should churn out a predictable result matching how Las Vegas feels about the matter. Bell will go off again, though he might be the only one.

In this draw from the hat, a Super Bowl matchup flaunting Rodgers-Brady looks like a real winner.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.