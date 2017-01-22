AFC Championship Game 2017: Live Stream, Odds Guide for Steelers vs. Patriots

The AFC title game looks like another historic meet between old rivals. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A showdown between Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady with a trip to the Super Bowl swinging in the balance just seems right.

Fans might tire of the old guard in such scenarios. But it is natural to feel admiration toward the fact these two keep chugging along despite almost any circumstances.

Big Ben missed time this year with injuries and has the Pittsburgh Steelers on the cusp of another title. Tom Brady embraced the villain role by serving a four-game suspension before going on to play at an MVP level while throwing two interceptions over 12 games.

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS CBSSports.com NE (-6) Author's predictions, OddsShark

Las Vegas stands in New England's corner, which isn't hard to understand. A six-point line seems reasonable enough after seeing Brady against the Steelers once this year already. An over/under of 51 at OddsShark.com makes sense as well given the firepower set to take the field in Foxborough.

Roethlisberger knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC title game given his 3-1 record in it. He also hasn't shied away from the borderline dream matchup against Brady, though he wants the focus to go on the teams as a whole.

He downplayed the quarterback battle during interviews with the media leading up to the game, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com):

It's two old guys playing this game for a long time. He deserves all the credit he gets. I think this is more than just the two of us. We're not playing tennis. At the quarterback position you get used to it—a lot of talk quarterback vs. quarterback. I know and I'm sure he knows it's bigger than us.

But it is hard to place the attention almost anywhere else. Big Ben missed the Week 7 encounter between these teams in Pittsburgh.

Watching from the sidelines, Roethlisberger saw the Steelers take a 27-16 loss with Landry Jones under center. With the passing game grounded, Le'Veon Bell found himself bottled up with 81 yards on a 3.9 average. The Pittsburgh defense couldn't compensate, letting Brady throw a pair of scores and LeGarrette Blount rush for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

Roethlisberger's presence under center isn't exactly about the numbers he will produce—it is more about the threat. He hasn't been on fire as of late. In a 30-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in the opening round, he threw a pair of touchdowns and interceptions before following up with only an interception in an 18-16 escape of the Kansas City Chiefs in the following round.

Said presence opens things up for Bell, who rushed for 167 yards and a pair of scores against the Dolphins and 170 more against the Chiefs.

If there is a defense that can shut down Bell and make Big Ben win a game with his arm, it is New England's unit. Lost in the hype of the quarterbacks is the fact the Patriots defense only allowed 15.6 points per game this year and just 88.6 rushing yards per game.

ESPN's Mike Clay added some necessary context:

Pittsburgh's departure from the pass-first approach employed over the past couple of seasons places a bigger emphasis on the defense being able to keep opposing offenses in check.

That's easier said than done against Brady, who threw 28 touchdowns against two interceptions over 12 games during the regular season.

Pittsburgh, though, thinks it sees an avenue for success after Brady threw for a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in a 34-16 win against the Houston Texans.

“For us, it’s obviously going to be minimizing [Brady’s] role and pressuring him,” safety Mike Mitchell said, according to the Boston Globe's Nora Princiotti. “Houston did a pretty decent job getting pressure up the middle. I think everyone pretty much knows that’s the plan.”

Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

As the final score indicates, though, pressure and a few mistakes didn't hamper the Patriots much against Houston. Brady isn't going to blink in the face of pressure, and it is important to keep in mind—especially when playing the odds—that he has done the majority of his damage this year without tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady can likely try to beat the Patriots at their own game, too. As mentioned, Blount didn't have problems rumbling against his former team earlier this season. He has rushed for six touchdowns over the team's last six games, only taking eight carries in the whipping of Houston.

From a betting standpoint, it isn't hard to see which way to lean outright. Brady at home and backed by a defense that doesn't receive much attention despite elite play isn't anything to roll against.

Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship? Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017 Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019 Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense? Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode 2016 NFL Sack Leaders Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs Time to Skip the Packers/Giants Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

In general, picking against Brady when he plays the Steelers is historically a bad idea. According to NFL Research, he is 5-1 with 19 touchdowns and no interceptions against Mike Tomlin's Steelers.

The Steelers have flashed glimpses of championship-caliber play all year. Such flashes will likely keep this game close, but brief top-tier play isn't enough to take down a Patriots team consistently playing at such a level—and especially not on the road.

Look for the Patriots to pull away in the second half after the first looks like a boxing match where the two sides trade big hits and feel each other out. Brady, the defense and a friendly crowd will ensure history, as always, repeats itself.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.