West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Score, Reaction from Wildcats' Upset Win

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Despite entering the weekend with a 14-4 record, Kansas State did not boast a signature win that would help build its postseason resume.

On Saturday night, the Wildcats earned just that with a 79-75 victory over No. 7 West Virginia from Bramlage Coliseum.

They could not have put together a more balanced scoring attack if they tried, as all five of their starters reached double figures. Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes led the team with 15 points apiece:

Kansas State's Balanced Attack: Stats vs. West Virginia Player Points FG-FGA Barry Brown 15 5-10 Kamau Stokes 15 4-12 D.J. Johnson 14 5-7 Wesley Iwundu 13 6-11 Dean Wade 13 5-10 ESPN.com

Kansas State needed everything it could get from its starters because it rolled out eight players in total. Its three-man bench contributed just nine points to the effort.

Regardless, the win ensured that Kansas State remains a tough team to face for Top 10 programs that travel to Manhattan, Kansas, via ESPN Stats & Info:

The Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field, which allowed them to pull out the win despite trailing for almost 14 minutes during a stretch of play that spanned from the first half into the second.

Down by as much as 12 in the first, the Wildcats clawed their way back into contention. Thanks to a layup from Stokes at the buzzer, they trailed by just two at halftime, via K-State Basketball:

After taking a 41-40 lead with 18:46 left in the second half, Kansas State went on a 23-13 run to take an 11-point lead with 9:50 remaining.

But West Virginia, which was coming off a loss to Oklahoma Wednesday, battled back thanks to an 11-0 run to take a one-point lead with less than five minutes to go.

Stokes and Wesley Iwundu managed to find an answer down the stretch, though, combining for seven straight Kansas State points to create a large enough lead for the Wildcats to hold onto, much to the surprise of Campus Insiders:

Not only does the win lift Kansas State to 15-4 on the season, drawing it level with West Virginia, but it also moved the Wildcats into a tie for third place with the Mountaineers and Iowa State in the Big 12.

Kansas State gets a shot Tuesday at Iowa State to try to move closer to No. 2 Kansas and No. 6 Baylor within the conference.