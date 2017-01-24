Boston Red Sox: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of Spring Training

2 of 11

G Fiume/Getty Images

It may look like a bad sign that a fifth-rounder from the 2016 draft makes the cut as one of the Red Sox's 10 best prospects. But it's a testament to how well Mike Shawaryn is repairing his damaged stock.

The right-hander entered his junior season at Maryland as a potential first-round pick. A rough start let the air out of that balloon. To hear Baseball America tell it, he lost first velocity and then confidence. Compounding matters were pre-existing questions about his funky throwing motion.

But then The Unicorn got his velocity back into the low 90s and stayed there in the six starts he made for Low-A Lowell after signing. With a slider and changeup in his arsenal as well, he struck out 22 batters in 15.2 innings.

“It's coming at you from all angles,” Lowell manager Iggy Suarez told Matt Huegel of SoxProspects.com. “The ball's moving all over the place, it's never straight and he's got some velocity to it too. It's never an easy thing when you're in the box trying to hit something like that.”

Shawaryn, 22, still has questions to answer. Chief among them are how well he can control all the movement in his arsenal and if he can maintain his stuff within games and throughout a whole season. Should he fail to answer these, a bullpen role may await him.

But for now, things are looking up.