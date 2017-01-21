Gregg Popovich Comments on Donald Trump, Women's Marches After Inauguration

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich offered some pointed comments about President Donald Trump on Saturday prior to his team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland.com provided video of Popovich's pregame meeting with the media in which he touched on Trump, the women's marches that took place around the world and other issues regarding the new administration in charge of the United States:

This isn't the first time Popovich has spoken out against Trump. He didn't hold anything back on Nov. 11, three days after the 2016 presidential election, in a meeting with reporters.

“I’ve spoken on this before and I probably will again," he said. "Right now I’m just trying to formulate thoughts. It’s still early and I’m still sick to my stomach. Not basically because the Republicans won or anything, but the disgusting tenor and tone and all the comments that have been xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, and I live in that country where half the country ignored all that to elect someone. That’s the scariest part of the whole thing to me."

Per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, back in November, Popovich noted he had received approximately 100 emails after speaking out against Trump. He said most of them were positive, though "every now and then there was one saying they will never spend another dollar at the Spurs arena or a Spurs game..."

Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Marches took place all over the globe Saturday, with WomensMarch.com noting there were 673 women's marches with an estimated 4.6 million participants.