Bellator 170 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Sonnen vs. Ortiz Card

Tito Ortiz David Becker/Associated Press

Was this the biggest card in Bellator history? If it wasn't, it was pretty close.

In the main event, you had two very famous fighters in former UFC contender Chael Sonnen, who came out of retirement for this fight, and former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, who went into retirement after this fight. On a Saturday night that didn't have any UFC event—or much of any sports, for that matter—this was a prime opportunity for Bellator to shine.

Who cares that the combined age in the main event was 81 years? Never mind that! Let's just try to have fun for once, OK? That should actually be Bellator's slogan.

There was plenty more action outside the main event. In the co-main event, you had a cracker of a slugfest between honey badger welterweights Paul Daley and Brennan Ward. Then, jiu-jitsu palace court member Ralek Gracie made his Bellator debut against knockout artist Hisaki Kato in a classic striker-grappler matchup.

As always, the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from Bellator 170 in Inglewood, California.