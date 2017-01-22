NFC Championship Game 2017: Live Stream, Odds Guide for Packers vs. Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

Some of the greatest games in NFL history have occurred in the yearly NFC championship bout.

Who can forget the Atlanta Falcons upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in overtime in 1999, or the New York Giants ending the San Francisco 49ers' chance at a three-peat with a game-winning field goal as time expired in 1991?

This year's NFC Championship Game has a chance to be etched in history and played on repeat for years down the line.

Here's a look at some game information, with a focus on odds. Below you'll find picks against the spread, an over/under take and a quick look at the props.

Green Bay at Atlanta

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds: Atlanta (-6), 60 O/U

Props: Game and Player

Pick Against the Spread

Are a lot of folks sleeping on the Atlanta Falcons?

They just beat the Seattle Seahawks, 36-20. Seattle wasn't the same without safety Earl Thomas, but it isn't some pushover team that was lucky to be in the postseason, either.

If you take a look at picks for this game around the internet, a lot of people are taking Green Bay to win straight up (37 percent of predictors, via NFL Pick Watch), which seems odd considering (a) sportsbooks have installed the Falcons as solid six-point favorites, (b) Atlanta is an absolute force in the Georgia Dome and (c) the Packers wide receiver group is banged up.

Yes, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been fantastic, especially in the postseason, but he is short-handed due to the wideout injuries, and he doesn't play defense. Green Bay's defense has been inconsistent at best this season and struggles against the pass, allowing a league-worst 8.1 yards per attempt this year.

Meanwhile, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons scored 540 points in the regular season, which was first in the league by a long shot.

Straight up, the pick is Atlanta. Against the spread, it's a toss-up, but it's hard to pick against the Falcons in the Georgia Dome when Rodgers' receiving crew is hurt.

Pick: Atlanta (-6)

Over/Under

This one is pretty easy.

These two teams played in October, which resulted in a 33-32 Falcons win, also in the offense-friendly confines of the Georgia Dome.

That day, three key skill-position players who will be active today were missing: Falcons running back Tevin Coleman, Packers running back Ty Montgomery and Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb.

That's a lot of production. With them all back in the mix, this game could reasonably finish with a score around 70, let alone 60.

Furthermore, Green Bay hasn't scored fewer than 30 points in any of its last six games, and Atlanta hasn't scored fewer than 28 in any of its last seven.

Take the over here in the easiest pick of the week.

Pick: Over (60). Score: Atlanta 38, Green Bay 30

Game and Player Props

A lot of choices for bettors exist on the game-prop list Sunday, but it's hard to discern which ones to go after.

The only one to truly feel comfortable about (and gain a nice profit from if we're right): No, at +240 (bet $100 to win $240), on whether or not a team will score three straight times in this game.

This matchup has the feel of a 12-round boxing match where both teams get their shots in every round. Rodgers is too good to lose by a few touchdowns, and Atlanta is too good at home to falter.

For what it's worth, when these two teams played in October, they traded scores throughout the entire game, with neither team scoring twice in a row.

On the player-prop side, go with Matt Ryan at +200 to throw for the most passing yards of any conference championship quarterback on Sunday.

Ryan averaged 322.6 yards per home game during the regular season, and he's facing a team that gives up the most yards per attempt. With all due respect to Rodgers, who should have a big day himself, Ryan is primed for a monster performance.

All odds and props via OddsShark.