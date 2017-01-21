    NFLDownload App

    Packers Change Airports for Flight to Atlanta for NFC Championship Due to Fog

    ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Pantorno
January 21, 2017

    The Green Bay Packers are facing some challenges ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    On Saturday, the team's original plans of flying out of Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport to Atlanta were scrapped because of "heavy fog" in the area, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

    Instead, the team had to travel 125 miles by bus to Milwaukee so it could fly out safely.

    All flights from Austin Straubel were canceled on Saturday, as the Packers were originally slated to depart at 2 p.m. CT. 

    The team waited two hours in Green Bay before making the decision to head to Milwaukee and reroute the team plane there. 

    Had they not hit any hitches while in Green Bay, the Packers could have arrived in Atlanta and been off the plane around 5:30 p.m. ET considering that a flight there averages just under two hours, according to TravelMath.com

    Instead, Demovsky reported that the Packers are not expected to arrive in Atlanta until "shortly after" 7 p.m. ET. 

    It takes a few more hours off the clock for the team's preparations for Sunday's game against the Falcons, which begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

    The Packers have been unstoppable with wins in their past eight games, including a last-second victory over the NFC No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. 

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been just as good if not better in the process, via the NFL:

    While no team has been unable to slow Green Bay down, maybe the fog and a change of schedule could throw the team off its game just a bit, which would bode well for the Falcons in their final game at the Georgia Dome with a trip to Super Bowl LI on the line. 

