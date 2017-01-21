Jhavonte Dean Decommits from Alabama: Latest Details and Reaction

Scout.com

Class of 2017 4-star JUCO cornerback prospect Jhavonte Dean announced Saturday that he has decommitted from the University of Alabama:

The Florida native was the 20th-ranked JUCO recruit in the nation, according to Scout's ratings.

Currently enrolled at Blinn College in Texas, Dean committed to Alabama in July 2016 after his freshman year, in which he recorded 18 total tackles and nine pass deflections, per Drew Champlin of AL.com.

He was originally a commit to Cincinnati when he was coming out of South Dade High School in 2014 as a 3-star recruit. Back then, he was ranked 144th among all cornerbacks in the country, per Scout.

With Dean now out at Alabama, the Crimson Tide are left with three defensive back recruits in the class of 2017.

Safeties Xavier McKinney and Daniel Wright are both 4-star prospects, while cornerback Kyriq McDonald is a 3-star recruit, per Scout.

For Dean, though, he still has some interested suitors in the form of Arizona State, Miami (Fla.), Utah and Florida.

Scout noted that Arizona State, Utah and Miami have the best chances of signing him.