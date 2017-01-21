Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Dele Alli and Danny Rose

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to beat Paris Saint-Germain to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli. Los Blancos are said to be prepared to outbid the Ligue 1 giants for Alli, a player who could cost as much as £50 million, in the summer.

Alli is the top name on Real's list of transfer targets, according to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express: "They are planning a major clear out at the end of the season and made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to land Alli."

Fissler also noted how Real would need to mend fences with Spurs regarding any animosity still existing over the deal to send Gareth Bale to the Spanish capital in 2013 for what was then a world-record fee.

Real's bigger problem might be seeing off interest from PSG. The French club's director of football Patrick Kluivert has reportedly made signing Alli a priority. Kluivert would push for a deal for the 20-year-old next summer.

Alli is attracting a list of big-name admirers across Europe. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A report from Matt Hughes of The Times (h/t Sam Morgan of The Sun) says Kluivert believes there are marketing advantages to be gained from signing Alli: "It is thought that Kluivert is 'convinced' the pair would 'bring significant commercial advantages to PSG.'"

Kluivert is also said to have sounded out several contacts in the Premier League about the possibility of signing Alli and Liverpool playmaker Adam Lallana, per Hughes.

Spurs may have problems resisting any offers for Alli from the French and Spanish capitals. After all, both PSG and Real have the financial resources and prestige to sign any player on the planet.

However, Tottenham must work hard to keep Alli in north London. He's become arguably the most important player in manager Mauricio Pochettino's talented squad.

A gifted attacking midfielder, Alli is blessed with superb technique and ruthless efficiency as a finisher. The latter quality has been showcased by his 11 goals in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Alli is the key figure in Tottenham's title charge. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spurs are currently second in the table, but need to deliver on their obvious talent to earn regular UEFA Champions League football. It's the only chance the club have to keep stars such as Alli away from Europe's mega-rich suitors.

Danny Rose Wanted by Manchester City Last Summer

Spurs may struggle to keep Alli, but they managed to resist Manchester City interest in left-back Danny Rose last summer. City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly showed interest in both Rose and right-back Kyle Walker, according to Goal's Sam Lee.

Lee pointed out that Rose and Walker, both 26, signed new five-year deals to remain with Spurs instead of moving to Manchester. However, it seems as though City are still interested in the England internationals.

Earlier this month, Phil Cadden of The Sun indicated City will revisit the idea of signing Rose and Walker, although Spurs would likely demand as much as £60 million for the pair.

City reportedly remain keen on Rose. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Rose has the pace, energy and composure on the ball to be an upgrade on City's existing options at the position. He poses more of a threat going forward than Gael Clichy while being more defensively adept than Aleksandar Kolarov.

Yet like Alli, Rose has become invaluable for Tottenham. He's not a player boasting star power, but he's brought consistency and stability to one of the meanest defences in England's top flight.

As Spurs continue to impress, it's only natural their brightest young stars would be coveted by top clubs. It's going to be a tough balancing act for Pochettino to maintain the high standards Tottenham are setting while also keeping his best players in the fold.