    La Liga Results 2017 Week 19: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates with Nacho after scoring his team's 1st goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at the Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    Denis Doyle/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Sergio Ramos fired Real Madrid back to their winning ways on Saturday, scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Malaga in La Liga.

    Los Blancos entered the match on a two-match losing streak and once again didn't play their best football, but two great goals from the star defender eventually made the difference.

    Elsewhere, Valencia shocked Villarreal, Espanyol beat Granada and Alaves drew Leganes. Here's a look at the full scores from Saturday:

    La Liga Results: Saturday
    Espanyol3-1Granada
    Real Madrid2-1Malaga
    Alaves2-2Leganes
    Villarreal0-2Valencia
    WhoScored.com

    The current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1813414817+3143
    2Sevilla1812333822+1639
    3Barcelona1811524717+3038
    4Atletico Madrid1810443214+1834
    5Real Sociedad1810263025+532
    6Villarreal198742614+1231
    7Athletic Club188462219+328
    8Celta Vigo188372932-327
    9Eibar187562524+126
    10Espanyol196852526-126
    11Las Palmas196762830-225
    12Alaves195861720-323
    13Real Betis186392030-1021
    14Malaga195682733-621
    15Valencia185492833-519
    16Deportivo La Coruna194782429-519
    17Leganes194691531-1618
    18Sporting Gijon1833121937-1812
    19Granada1917111642-2610
    20Osasuna1816111738-219
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    Real entered Saturday's match in poor form and with the knowledge a win would increase their lead over Sevilla to four points.

    While Los Blancos didn't put together a great outing, Ramos was able to find the back of the net twice. Both times Toni Kroos delivered the ball, and the Spain international did what he always seems to do―be in the right place at the right time.

    Former NFL star Chad Johnson was impressed:

    Juanpi pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, but Real held onto their lead rather comfortably and even wasted several chances to increase their advantage.

    The match-winner urged his team-mates to go on another win streak after the contest, per the club's official Twitter account:

    The win is a vital one, putting some distance between Los Blancos and their title rivals. Their next outing will be for the Copa del Rey against Celta Vigo, before a difficult two-match stretch in La Liga in which they face Real Sociedad and Vigo again.

    In the Derby de la Comunitat, Valencia shocked rivals Villarreal, winning 2-0. Los Che struck twice toward the end of the first half, grabbing a much-needed win. La Liga blogger Sergio Dominguez couldn't believe it:

    Carlos Soler and Santi Mina both got on the scoresheet just minutes apart, earning Los Che their fourth win of the season and ending Villarreal's five-match unbeaten run in La Liga.

    The result moves Valencia four points ahead of the relegation zone with a match in hand―albeit against Real Madrid.

    Valencia's player celebrate their victory at the end of the Spanish League football match Villarreal CF vs Valencia CF at El Madrigal stadium in Vila-real on January 21, 2017. Valencia won 2-0. / AFP / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JOR
    JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

    Earlier in the day, Jose Antonio Reyes, Pablo Piatti and Marc Navarro were all on point in Espanyol's win over Granada, while Alaves and Leganes shared the spoils. Both teams still sit well above the relegation zone and seem to be on course for an uneventful finale to the season.

    Barcelona face a tricky visit to Eibar on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will also be on the road, as they take on Athletic Bilbao.

