La Liga Results 2017 Week 19: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos fired Real Madrid back to their winning ways on Saturday, scoring twice in the 2-1 win over Malaga in La Liga.

Los Blancos entered the match on a two-match losing streak and once again didn't play their best football, but two great goals from the star defender eventually made the difference.

Elsewhere, Valencia shocked Villarreal, Espanyol beat Granada and Alaves drew Leganes. Here's a look at the full scores from Saturday:

La Liga Results: Saturday Espanyol 3-1 Granada Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga Alaves 2-2 Leganes Villarreal 0-2 Valencia WhoScored.com

The current La Liga standings:

La Liga Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 48 17 +31 43 2 Sevilla 18 12 3 3 38 22 +16 39 3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 +30 38 4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 +18 34 5 Real Sociedad 18 10 2 6 30 25 +5 32 6 Villarreal 19 8 7 4 26 14 +12 31 7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 +3 28 8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 29 32 -3 27 9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 25 24 +1 26 10 Espanyol 19 6 8 5 25 26 -1 26 11 Las Palmas 19 6 7 6 28 30 -2 25 12 Alaves 19 5 8 6 17 20 -3 23 13 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 -10 21 14 Malaga 19 5 6 8 27 33 -6 21 15 Valencia 18 5 4 9 28 33 -5 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 19 4 7 8 24 29 -5 19 17 Leganes 19 4 6 9 15 31 -16 18 18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 19 37 -18 12 19 Granada 19 1 7 11 16 42 -26 10 20 Osasuna 18 1 6 11 17 38 -21 9 WhoScored.com

Recap

Real entered Saturday's match in poor form and with the knowledge a win would increase their lead over Sevilla to four points.

While Los Blancos didn't put together a great outing, Ramos was able to find the back of the net twice. Both times Toni Kroos delivered the ball, and the Spain international did what he always seems to do―be in the right place at the right time.

Former NFL star Chad Johnson was impressed:

Juanpi pulled one back for the visitors in the second half, but Real held onto their lead rather comfortably and even wasted several chances to increase their advantage.

The match-winner urged his team-mates to go on another win streak after the contest, per the club's official Twitter account:

The win is a vital one, putting some distance between Los Blancos and their title rivals. Their next outing will be for the Copa del Rey against Celta Vigo, before a difficult two-match stretch in La Liga in which they face Real Sociedad and Vigo again.

In the Derby de la Comunitat, Valencia shocked rivals Villarreal, winning 2-0. Los Che struck twice toward the end of the first half, grabbing a much-needed win. La Liga blogger Sergio Dominguez couldn't believe it:

Carlos Soler and Santi Mina both got on the scoresheet just minutes apart, earning Los Che their fourth win of the season and ending Villarreal's five-match unbeaten run in La Liga.

The result moves Valencia four points ahead of the relegation zone with a match in hand―albeit against Real Madrid.

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Jose Antonio Reyes, Pablo Piatti and Marc Navarro were all on point in Espanyol's win over Granada, while Alaves and Leganes shared the spoils. Both teams still sit well above the relegation zone and seem to be on course for an uneventful finale to the season.

Barcelona face a tricky visit to Eibar on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will also be on the road, as they take on Athletic Bilbao.