East-West Shrine Game 2017: Score and Twitter Reaction for College All-Star Game

The West triumphed in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game, earning a 10-3 victory over the East on Saturday.

Offense was a struggle, as the game's only touchdown came two minutes into the fourth quarter, when Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire broke an 18-yard run to help give the West a 10-3 lead.

The East was driving to tie it with less than one minute remaining, but Drake tight end Eric Saubert couldn't reel in a poorly thrown pass on 4th-and-3, turning the ball over on downs.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan noted McGuire showed good skills all week:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller described McGuire as a "potential third-down" running back in the NFL in his scouting guide for the Shrine Game. It wasn't a glowing scouting report, but for a Sun Belt Conference player, just being on the radar gives him a chance.

This was the first postseason showcase for NFL scouts to get a look at prospects for April's draft, though the final result left a lot to be desired.

However, there were standout players and moments. NFL Network's Mike Mayock offered a list of four players from the West who increased their draft stocks (via College Football 24/7):

Among those four, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau was the standout. Miller ranked the senior as the No. 23 draft-eligible cornerback and No. 227 player overall on his Jan. 11 big board.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had a different opinion (via College Football 24/7):

Moreau gained momentum during practice throughout the week.

"When I watched the defensive backs go through their drills today, I thought he had the loosest hips of the group, very quick feet, and I liked his movement skills," Mayock wrote.



There were moments when Moreau failed to justify the slow-burning hype coming his way, however, such as his holding penalty late in the third quarter, per RealGM's Jeff Risdon:

As long as Moreau can avoid mistakes, he'll be an interesting player to focus on during the draft process.

Florida Atlantic defensive end Trey Hendrickson also put himself on the radar throughout the week and justified the hype Saturday.

Miller showered Hendrickson with praise before the game:

Hendrickson didn't disappoint, recording a sack and forced fumble in the second quarter. He was terrific on the field for FAU, especially over the past two seasons, with a combined 29.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks.

Quarterbacks tend to be the focus in games like this because it's the easiest position to watch, but this year's crop of performances was lacking.

Miller's scouting guide noted the West trio of Cincinnati's Gunner Kiel, Illinois' Wes Lunt and Western Michigan's Zach Terrell have grades ranging from seventh round to undrafted.

On the East side, Pennsylvania's Alek Torgersen played well during the week and seems like a potential draftee.

"Torgersen looked the part and threw the ball with some zip. He's clearly the most talented of the quarterbacks out here to me. Torgersen played a lower level of competition, but he has some size, some arm strength, some mobility. You can see he has some projectable talent," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said.

The 6'3", 230-pound Torgersen earned the starting job for the East, but his memorable moments were not positive. He mishandled a snap, which resulted in a 17-yard loss, and his best pass was to Florida State's Kermit Whitfield—but it didn't count because the wide receiver was out of bounds.

This was not the game to watch for fans hoping to see top-tier draft prospects. However, it showcased some of the underrated talent NFL teams will keep a close eye on as they fill out their draft boards and try to turn late-round selections into long-term contributors.