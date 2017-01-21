Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez, Antoine Griezmann, More

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is "keen" on signing Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic if Alexis Sanchez refuses to pen a new deal, triggering his departure from the Emirates Stadium.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mark Brus of Metro), the Chile superstar is yet to confirm he will stay with the Gunners, and his current contract only has 18 months to run. Perisic is seen as a good fit if Wenger is forced to attract a replacement for Sanchez, but he will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Inter also want Sanchez and could allow Perisic to move to north London if they can tempt the forward.



The former Wolfsburg winger is valued at £34 million, per Brus, and would solve a potential crisis if Sanchez departs Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 starts in Serie A, according to WhoScored.com, and has developed into one of the Nerazzurri's most dangerous players.



Here is the Croatian in action:

If Sanchez leaves the Gunners, there will be a space in the attack for a marquee addition.

Pundit Paul Merson has said his former club should target Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Merson told talkSPORT the attacker would be the perfect fit for Wenger's current side, and Arsenal fans deserve the best talent on the planet:

They pay top dollar those Arsenal fans. When you're paying that kind of money you have to be watching world class footballers at the club. You can't just have two - you should have five and six in my opinion. With Griezmann, people go 'they've [Arsenal] got that kind of player'. They haven't. They've got two of them but you could do with another one. For me there isn't a club in the world that wouldn't want Griezmann.

The 25-year-old has seen his stock explode in the past year, scoring six goals in six games for France at UEFA Euro 2016, per WhoScored.com.

Griezmann is likely to become the most desirable talent in football next summer, but it is imperative Arsenal retain Sanchez and tie him to a long-term deal.

The Chilean has become the heartbeat of the Gunners, and losing him to a European rival would be unacceptable.

Wenger must add to his squad—not replace important players—and Arsenal fans would be in dreamland if they saw a combination of Griezmann and Sanchez in their club shirt.