Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly close to a deal to sign Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes. Reports from Portugal have revealed that Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira met Guedes' agent, Jorge Mendes, in London to discuss the possible transfer.

Portuguese publication Record (h/t Metro's Tom Olver) reported how United manager Jose Mourinho is set to fend off competition from the Premier League for Guedes: "Record suggest Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho on the verge of beating Arsenal to the signing of the highly rated Portugal international star."

The Metro report also detailed why Mourinho would want to bring Guedes to Old Trafford in the wake of selling Memphis Depay: "Mourinho is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements following the departure of Memphis Depay earlier this week. Benfica had hoped that Depay could be included in a deal for Guedes but this option has been ruled out after the Dutchman completed a £15million transfer to Lyon."

Replacing Depay would be a good move for United, especially if the Manchester club can add a player who can bring the pace, trickery and eye for goal that Depay never showed in the Premier League.

Guedes fits the bill as a rising young star who can operate on either flank or even play through the middle. Versatility is a trait he shares with United trio Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Mourinho has given all three sporadic playing time this season, but he needs a wide forward he can trust to help decide matches. Guedes has been showcasing those qualities regularly this season.

The 20-year-old has scored five times in all competitions this season, according to WhoScored.com. As his reputation has developed, Guedes has even been compared favourably to former United Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's little wonder the player has attracted interest within England's top flight and beyond. Not only have Arsenal been keen, but Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest, per Goncalo Lopes of the London Evening Standard.

Guedes has been compared to former United great Ronaldo. fotopress/Getty Images

United will need to move quickly to beat the competition in order to acquire one of the brightest young talents in European football.

United Rivalled for Benfica Full-Back

Another Benfica ace on United's radar is versatile full-back Nelson Semedo. However, the Red Devils face competition from Bayern Munich and Chelsea for the defender, according to Portuguese source A Bola (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star).

Benfica might demand as much as £34.5 million for the 23-year-old, per the reports. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is keen to sign Semedo to improve his options at wing-back, according to the reports.

Those plans would scupper United's desire to bolster their own talent at full-back. It explains why Semedo has been on the radar for a while.

Late last month, Portuguese broadcaster RTP (h/t Uche Amako of the Daily Express) reported United were planning to sign the defender. Semedo is a younger alternative to 31-year-old Antonio Valencia and an obvious upgrade over Matteo Darmian.

Right-back has usually been the defender who gets forward more often in Mourinho's style of play. It's how things worked during two spells at Chelsea with Paulo Ferreira and then Branislav Ivanovic.

Valencia has repeated the pattern with some buccaneering displays this season. Securing a younger player to eventually succeed the influential Ecuadorian would represent money well spent for United.

United need a successor for Valencia. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Mourinho is still in the process of rebuilding his squad. It demands finding capable young players who can execute the tactics he preaches.

Both Guedes and Semedo make sense as transfer targets for United and are worth outbidding the competition to sign.