Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation on Redskins QB

For the second consecutive offseason, Washington has to decide if it wants to make a long-term investment in quarterback Kirk Cousins.

49ers Reportedly to Pursue Cousins

Saturday, Jan. 21

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, another option could present itself in the form of a trade to the San Francisco 49ers if/when they are able to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as head coach.

"If Cousins is available, the 49ers would pursue him as hard as they've pursued Shanahan," Schefter wrote. "Even if Washington tags Cousins, San Francisco could attempt to pry him loose in a trade with a package that could include this year's No. 2 overall draft pick. And if Washington doesn't want to deal now, it could have issues later."

Schefter previously reported the 49ers would offer Shanahan their vacant head coaching job when the Falcons' season ends.

Cousins is stuck in limbo right now, just as he was last year. He can be given the franchise tag for a second straight season. If Washington opts not to franchise Cousins without reaching a long-term deal, the potential for a trade becomes moot because he can negotiate with anyone for the best possible contract.

Even though Cousins' 2016 season didn't have a happy ending, with two interceptions in a 19-10 loss against the New York Giants to keep Washington out of the postseason, the 28-year-old posted his second straight strong season.

Cousins has thrown for 9,083 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a completion percentage of 68.3 since becoming Washington's full-time starter in 2015.

By comparison, the duo of Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick combined to throw for 3,166 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 58.5 percent of their attempts in 2016.

The 49ers have far more needs than just a quarterback—their defense allowed the most points and rushing yards in the NFL last season—but they have to take big swings if they want to take any steps toward relevance in the near future.

Cousins would certainly make the 49ers offense more interesting than it has been in years, though the first order of business is getting a head coach and general manager to build a roster.