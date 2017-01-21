Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Maxime Lopez and Djibril Sidibe

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly scouting Ligue 1 pair Marseille playmaker Maxime Lopez and AS Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe. The Catalan club is said to have watched both players during Marseille's recent 4-1 defeat to rivals and title challengers Monaco, according to Spanish publication Sport (h/t Goal).

Barca's interest in both players has been spelled out, per the reports: "Central midfielder Lopez has been monitored over the past few months by Barcelona as they keenly follow the 19-year-old's progress. Sidibe has also landed on the La Liga champions' radar for his displays in Monaco's fight for silverware, with the Frenchman thought a long-term solution for Barca's problem right-back position."

The interest in both players makes sense. Lopez is ideally suited to the type of expansive, stylish and possession-based game Barca play.

The teenage schemer is blessed with exceptional vision and technical acumen. Lopez has helped himself to a goal and four assists in the league so far this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Lopez fits as a natural pass-and-move player for Barca's creative midfield. However, his youth is also seen as one reason why the Camp Nou club is so keen, per French source Foot Mercato (h/t Sport-English).

Again, it makes sense for Barca to pursue a younger playmaker considering the ages of some of their more prominent attacking midfielders. Andres Iniesta is 32, while Arda Turan is 29.

It's also true Barcelona haven't got what they wanted from young midfield schemers Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes. The duo have combined for just three assists in all competitions, according to statistics from WhoScored.com.

Lopez is a budding star who fits the bill for the way Barca like their midfielders to use the ball and create chances. Yet Marseille may be in no rush to sell.

After all, the French club isn't in need financially after a takeover from American businessman Frank McCourt. Marseille also appeared to have ended their pursuit of West Ham United maestro Dimitri Payet, at least for the moment, per Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News HQ:

If Marseille are serious about not pushing to sign Payet this month, they are unlikely to be in a rush to sell their current creative talisman.

Barca want a younger version of Iniesta, and the same logic makes Sidibe a sensible target. The raiding right-back boasts the athleticism, engine and crossing quality to be an invaluable outlet in wide areas for any top club.

Barcelona haven't replaced Dani Alves since the Brazilian left to join Juventus in the summer. Both Sergi Roberto and Aleix Vidal have struggled to offer Alves' tireless pace and aptitude in possession.

Sidibe would be an improvement, although his performances have also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to a report from the Daily Mail (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star) earlier this month.

Full-backs are tasked with providing width in a Barca style of play dedicated to funnelling possession through the middle. Sidibe is the ideal full-back for the Blaugrana.

Both Sidibe and Lopez have merited interest from Barcelona thanks to marquee displays in France's top flight. A step up to the Camp Nou would be a big one, but the talent is there for both players to make the grade should they move to La Liga.