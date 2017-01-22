    NFL PlayoffsDownload App

    NFL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Odds and Final Predictions for AFC, NFC Games

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    We've officially reached the final postseason round before Super Bowl LI. It's Championship Game Sunday, folks, and by the time the day ends, we'll know which two teams will be playing in the big game this year.

    In the opening game, we have the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Green Bay Packers for NFC bragging rights. In the nightcap, we have the New England Patriots hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for the right to represent the AFC.

    We're here to take a final look at the games and the latest odds—courtesy of OddsShark. We'll also make our final predictions and examine some of the latest storylines heading into the day's action.

         

    NFL Conference Championship Games

     

    Sunday, Jan. 22
    Time (ET)Conf.GameLinePrediction
    3:05 p.m.NFCGreen Bay at AtlantaATL -5.534-31 GB
    6:40 p.m.AFCPittsburgh at New EnglandNE -627-21 NE
    OddsShark

     

    Latest Buzz

    Brady Looking to Slice Through Steelers

    Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has cut through a lot of defenses during his tenure in the NFL. This has allowed the Michigan product to appear in a ridiculous 11 AFC title games. A win Sunday would put Brady and head coach Bill Belichick in their seventh Super Bowl:

    For as many defenses as Brady has battered, though, the one he has hurt the most might just be head coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers. Brady has gone up against Tomlin's Steelers six times, racking up 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions in those games.

    According to NFL Research (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Brady's 127.5 passer rating against Tomlin is his highest against any head coach he's faced at least three times.

    Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald doesn't believe this Pittsburgh defense is poised to buck the trend, either—at least as long as New England's offensive line can protect Brady.

    "So long as he remains upright and the Patriots aren't charitable with the ball, Brady will toy with the Steelers, who have little shot of slowing down the four-time champ," Howe wrote Saturday.

    Pass protection and ball security will, of course, be key for the Patriots on Sunday. The team largely failed in both departments during its win over the Houston Texans last week, which allowed Houston to stay in the game.

    According to Pro Football Focus, 18 of Brady's 41 pass attempts against Houston came under pressure. Brady ended up tossing two interceptions in the game, while running back Dion Lewis fumbled twice (losing one).

    New England cannot make those kinds of mistakes against the Steelers, who have the offensive personnel to take advantage. If the Steelers cannot force pressure or turnovers, though, they could be in trouble.

          

    Nelson Still a Possibility for the Packers

    1. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    2. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    3. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    4. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    5. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    6. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    7. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    8. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    9. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    10. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    11. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    12. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    13. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    14. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    15. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    16. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    17. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    18. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    19. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    20. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    21. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    22. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    23. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    24. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    25. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    26. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    27. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    28. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    29. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    30. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    31. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    32. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    33. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    34. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    35. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    36. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    37. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    38. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    39. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    40. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    41. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    42. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    43. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    44. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    45. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    46. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    47. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    48. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    49. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    50. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    51. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    52. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    53. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    54. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    55. NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI

    56. Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal

    57. Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy

    58. Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph

    59. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered

    60. Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

    Green Bay heads into Atlanta banged up and a bit lucky to have survived the Dallas Cowboys. The team has thrived on the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even without some of the team's top weapons available.

    The big absence has been that of star wideout Jordy Nelson, who was responsible for 14 touchdowns during the regular season. Nelson has been sidelined since suffering broken ribs on Wild Card Weekend.

    Fortunately, Nelson could be making his return Sunday. He and fellow wideouts Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams come into the weekend banged up but are expected to be game-time decisions.

    "[Nelson] practiced more yesterday than we anticipated," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "Making progress. Really, Davante the same way, and Geronimo. All three of the receivers will be given every chance to play in the game."

    On Saturday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Nelson remains questionable:

    Unfortunately, the Packers may have to play without running back Christine Michael, who has been downgraded to questionable.

    Against most teams, these types of injuries might not sink the Packers because of Rodgers' stellar play. However, the Falcons are loaded on the offensive side of the ball, and the Packers will need all of the help they can get to keep pace on the scoreboard.

         

    Rodgers Takes Shot at Georgia Dome

    After roughly 25 years, the Falcons are set to play their final game at the Georgia Dome, and Rodgers saw an opportunity to take a subtle shot at Atlanta's beloved sports venue Friday.

    "It's really loud in there. Whether that's all natural or not is yet to be seen," he said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

    The comment, of course, was in reference to the fact the Falcons were fined following the 2014 season for illegally piping artificial crowd noise into the Georgia Dome.

    Crowd noise, as we all know, can give the home team a tangible advantage. Controlling the volume and timing of artificial noise—for example, turning up the volume while the opposition is on offense, turning it down while the home team is playing—can significantly increase that advantage.

    Not a whole lot of noise (sorry) was made about the violation, largely because the league and the media were more focused on New England's ball pressure at the time.

    As far as bulletin-board material goes, this is pretty tame. Still, it's interesting that Rodgers would take the shot on the eve of the Georgia Dome's last hurrah.

    Atlanta's new downtown stadium is set to debut next season.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 