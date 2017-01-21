AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Saturday

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Ghana held on to beat Mali 1-0 at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, advancing to the quarter-finals of the competition from Group D.

Asamoah Gyan's header after 21 minutes gave the winners the only goal of the game, but Mali produced a fine second-half display and deserved a result.

Later, Egypt face Uganda in the evening kick-off.

Here are Saturday's confirmed results and latest standings from Group D:

AFCON 2017: Saturday's Group D Results Team Score Team Ghana 1-0 Mali Egypt TBD Uganda BBC Sport

AFCON 2017: Group D Standings Ps Team P W D L F A GD PTS 1 Ghana 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6 2 Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mali 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 4 Uganda 1 0 0 0 0 1 -1 0 BBC Sport

Saturday Recap

Ghana withstood substantial pressure as they booked their slot in the last eight of the tournament, and a goal from Gyan was enough to earn three points.

The skipper became his country's all-time top scorer in the AFCON with eight goals, beating Osei Kofi's record.

Andre Ayew almost opened the scoring in the first minutes of the match, but he fired wide.

However, Gyan found the net after 21 minutes with a decisive header, giving the group leaders a slim advantage before half-time.

Mali were a different prospect in the second half, as Moussa Marega missed two golden opportunities to guide his side back into the match.

Kalifa Coulibaly almost earned a point late in the day, but goalkeeper Razak Brimah was the hero when he saved the player's volley.

Mali were the better side in the second half, but they will rue the chances they were unable to convert against a lacklustre opponent.

Ghana had controlled the first half, being relaxed in possession and dominant on the ball, but they went to sleep after half-time.

Coach Avram Grant watched on and cut a disappointed figure as his side lost ambition late in the game.



Mali have yet to score in the group phase, and if they had a striker who could find the net, they could easily have won this encounter.