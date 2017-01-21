    World FootballDownload App

    AFCON 2017: Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule After Saturday

    Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Mali in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Ghana held on to beat Mali 1-0 at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, advancing to the quarter-finals of the competition from Group D. 

    Asamoah Gyan's header after 21 minutes gave the winners the only goal of the game, but Mali produced a fine second-half display and deserved a result.

    Later, Egypt face Uganda in the evening kick-off.

    Here are Saturday's confirmed results and latest standings from Group D:

    AFCON 2017: Saturday's Group D Results
    TeamScoreTeam
    Ghana1-0Mali
    EgyptTBDUganda
    BBC Sport
    AFCON 2017: Group D Standings
    PsTeamPWDLFAGDPTS
    1Ghana22002026
    2Egypt10100001
    3Mali201101-11
    4Uganda100001-10
    BBC Sport

     

    Saturday Recap

    Mali's defender Ousmane Coulibaly (C) jumps amid players to head the ball during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Mali in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN
    JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    Ghana withstood substantial pressure as they booked their slot in the last eight of the tournament, and a goal from Gyan was enough to earn three points.

    The skipper became his country's all-time top scorer in the AFCON with eight goals, beating Osei Kofi's record.

    Andre Ayew almost opened the scoring in the first minutes of the match, but he fired wide. 

    (L-R) Ghana's midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's defender Harrison Afful and Ghana's defender Daniel Amartey celebrate at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Mali in Port
    JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    However, Gyan found the net after 21 minutes with a decisive header, giving the group leaders a slim advantage before half-time.

    Mali were a different prospect in the second half, as Moussa Marega missed two golden opportunities to guide his side back into the match.

    Kalifa Coulibaly almost earned a point late in the day, but goalkeeper Razak Brimah was the hero when he saved the player's volley.

    Mali were the better side in the second half, but they will rue the chances they were unable to convert against a lacklustre opponent.

    Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Mali in Port-Gentil on January 21, 2017. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    Ghana had controlled the first half, being relaxed in possession and dominant on the ball, but they went to sleep after half-time.

    Coach Avram Grant watched on and cut a disappointed figure as his side lost ambition late in the game.

    Mali have yet to score in the group phase, and if they had a striker who could find the net, they could easily have won this encounter.

