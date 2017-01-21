    Chicago BullsDownload App

    Dwyane Wade Apologizes to Fans for Bulls' Poor Performance Against Hawks

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to being charged with a foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The Chicago Bulls stumbled Friday night in a 102-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but the final score wasn't indicative of just how lopsided the Eastern Conference affair was.  

    The Bulls trailed 65-36 at halftime and faced a 30-point deficit after three quarters. They had to outscore the Hawks by 21 in the final frame—which was dominated by garbage time—to close the gap to single digits. 

    In fact, the loss was so ugly that Dwyane Wade apologized on Twitter for his lackluster performance: 

    Wade finished with four points on 2-of-10 shooting, marking just the seventh time in his career that he scored four points or fewer in at least 20 minutes of action. He also logged a minus-18, which represented the second-worst mark among all Chicago starters behind Jimmy Butler's minus-22. 

    As a team, the Bulls shot 42 percent from the field and 25 percent from three on a night when they committed 24 turnovers and assisted on a meager 18 of 34 made baskets. 

    Chicago has lost two straight and five of its last seven overall. As a result, the Bulls are teetering on the edge of postseason contention at 21-23. 

    If Wade and Co. are going to correct their recent woes, they'll have to improve their efficiency on both ends of the floor. Dating back to Jan. 1, the Bulls rank 20th overall with a net rating of minus-2.4 points per 100 possessions. 

    With a matchup against the sliding Sacramento Kings looming Saturday evening, the Bulls will have a chance to come alive and snag a win before they prep for revenge on Jan. 25 when the Hawks pay a visit to United Center. 

        

    Stats courtesy of NBA.com

