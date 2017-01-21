    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 22 Results and Top Scorers

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Dele Alli scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season to help Tottenham Hotspur battle back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

    Alli's goal halved a two-goal deficit after both Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne had found the net for City. Heung-Min Son struck the equaliser, but Spurs still trail leaders Chelsea by six points.

    The draw also meant the Citizens failed to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place and trail the Gunners by one point after playing one game more.

    Neither Sergio Aguero nor Harry Kane managed to close the gap on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea's Diego Costa and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the top of the scoring charts.

    Liverpool are seven points adrift of Chelsea after relegation-threatened Swansea City shocked them 3-2 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino bagged a brace to bring Liverpool back from two down, but Gylfi Sigurdsson pounced for a winner for the Swans, who moved out of the bottom three.

    Sigurdsson secured a terrific victory for Swansea on Merseyside.
    Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney become Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, but his stoppage-time free-kick earned the Red Devils only a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

    The stalemate has left United four points adrift of the top four.

    Here are Saturday's results:

    Premier League Results Week 22: Saturday Scores
    HomeScoreAway
    Liverpool2-3Swansea City
    Bournemouth2-2Watford
    Crystal Palace0-1Everton
    Middlesbrough1-3West Ham United
    Stoke City1-1Manchester United
    West Bromwich Albion2-0Sunderland
    Manchester City2-2Tottenham Hotspur
    PremierLeague.com

    Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

    Premier League Table Week 22: Saturday Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Chelsea2117133052
    2Tottenham Hotspur2213722946
    3Liverpool2213632445
    4Arsenal2113532644
    5Manchester City2213451543
    6Manchester United2211831241
    7Everton2210661036
    8West Bromwich Albion22958232
    9Stoke City22778-628
    10West Ham United228410-728
    11Bournemouth227510-726
    12Burnley218211-826
    13Southampton21669-724
    14Watford226610-1324
    15Leicester City215610-1021
    16Middlesbrough224810-720
    17Swansea City225314-2518
    18Crystal Palace224414-1116
    19Hull City214413-2516
    20Sunderland224315-2215
    PremierLeague.com

    Here are the league's top scorers:

    Premier League Top Scorers: Week 22
    PositionPlayerClubGoals
    1Alexis SanchezArsenal14
    2Diego CostaChelsea14
    3Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United14
    4Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur13
    5Jermain DefoeSunderland12
    6Romelu LukakuEverton12
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur11
    8Sergio AgueroManchester City11
    9Eden HazardChelsea9
    10Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    Swansea went to Anfield and were brave defensively while showcasing underrated quality in attack. The Swans frustrated Liverpool for the opening 45 minutes but posed a greater threat after the break.

    The increased threat translated into two goals from Fernando Llorente. With Anfield stunned, it was Firmino's cue to cap two moves with fine finishes.

    Those goals highlighted an influential display from the intelligent Brazilian, per WhoScored.com:

    Their talisman in attack got Liverpool back on terms, but continued fragility in defence left Sigurdsson with enough room to nod home a winner from inside the box.

    Liverpool still had 16 minutes plus stoppage time to find an equaliser, but a resolute Swansea defence refused to budge. As if to illustrate the resolve of their rearguard action, Squawka Football relayed how many times the Swans cleared their lines:

    A shaky defence has stalled Liverpool's momentum in the title race more than once this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp's side won't stay on Chelsea's trail until it solves those problems.

    United would be in the title race were it not for their habit of drawing matches. The Red Devils slipped to an eighth stalemate of the campaign on Rooney's record-breaking day.

    A Juan Mata own goal after 19 minutes put United in a hole. Putting into their own net has become a familiar failing against Stoke for the Reds, according to OptaJoe:

    Not for the first time in his career, Rooney bailed United out of trouble in spectacular fashion. The 31-year-old swept in a free-kick in the 94th minute to extend his side's unbeaten run to 17 matches.

    Rooney also established a new club record, per BBC Sport:

    Another goal on his travels continued Rooney's knack for scoring away from home. It's an area where the former Everton prodigy knows no equal in England's top flight, per OptaJoe:

    The point was a welcome one for United, but manager Jose Mourinho will know his side has let too many wins slip away. It's why United remain in sixth place.

    West Ham United are one team that is moving in the right direction in the standings. The Hammers broke into the top 10 after winning 3-1 away to Middlesbrough, thanks largely to a pair of goals from Andy Carroll.

    The towering striker is getting used to scoring braces again, according to BBC Match of the Day:

    Middlesbrough are just four points above the drop zone, but a defeat for Crystal Palace against Everton sent them into the bottom three. Meanwhile, Sunderland are at the bottom after losing to West Bromwich Albion.

    Saturday's results did little to change the picture at the top, actually favouring Chelsea. However, Swansea shook things up at the bottom.

