EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 22 Results and Top Scorers

Dele Alli scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season to help Tottenham Hotspur battle back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Alli's goal halved a two-goal deficit after both Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne had found the net for City. Heung-Min Son struck the equaliser, but Spurs still trail leaders Chelsea by six points.

The draw also meant the Citizens failed to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth place and trail the Gunners by one point after playing one game more.

Neither Sergio Aguero nor Harry Kane managed to close the gap on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea's Diego Costa and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the top of the scoring charts.

Liverpool are seven points adrift of Chelsea after relegation-threatened Swansea City shocked them 3-2 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino bagged a brace to bring Liverpool back from two down, but Gylfi Sigurdsson pounced for a winner for the Swans, who moved out of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney become Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, but his stoppage-time free-kick earned the Red Devils only a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

The stalemate has left United four points adrift of the top four.

Here are Saturday's results:

Premier League Results Week 22: Saturday Scores Home Score Away Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City Bournemouth 2-2 Watford Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur PremierLeague.com

Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

Premier League Table Week 22: Saturday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 30 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 29 46 3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 24 45 4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 26 44 5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 15 43 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 12 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 2 32 9 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 -6 28 10 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 -7 28 11 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 -7 26 12 Burnley 21 8 2 11 -8 26 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 -7 24 14 Watford 22 6 6 10 -13 24 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 -7 20 17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 -25 18 18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 -11 16 19 Hull City 21 4 4 13 -25 16 20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 -22 15 PremierLeague.com

Here are the league's top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers: Week 22 Position Player Club Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 14 2 Diego Costa Chelsea 14 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 14 4 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 13 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 12 6 Romelu Lukaku Everton 12 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 11 8 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Swansea went to Anfield and were brave defensively while showcasing underrated quality in attack. The Swans frustrated Liverpool for the opening 45 minutes but posed a greater threat after the break.

The increased threat translated into two goals from Fernando Llorente. With Anfield stunned, it was Firmino's cue to cap two moves with fine finishes.

Those goals highlighted an influential display from the intelligent Brazilian, per WhoScored.com:

Their talisman in attack got Liverpool back on terms, but continued fragility in defence left Sigurdsson with enough room to nod home a winner from inside the box.

Liverpool still had 16 minutes plus stoppage time to find an equaliser, but a resolute Swansea defence refused to budge. As if to illustrate the resolve of their rearguard action, Squawka Football relayed how many times the Swans cleared their lines:

A shaky defence has stalled Liverpool's momentum in the title race more than once this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp's side won't stay on Chelsea's trail until it solves those problems.

United would be in the title race were it not for their habit of drawing matches. The Red Devils slipped to an eighth stalemate of the campaign on Rooney's record-breaking day.

A Juan Mata own goal after 19 minutes put United in a hole. Putting into their own net has become a familiar failing against Stoke for the Reds, according to OptaJoe:

Not for the first time in his career, Rooney bailed United out of trouble in spectacular fashion. The 31-year-old swept in a free-kick in the 94th minute to extend his side's unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Rooney also established a new club record, per BBC Sport:

Another goal on his travels continued Rooney's knack for scoring away from home. It's an area where the former Everton prodigy knows no equal in England's top flight, per OptaJoe:

The point was a welcome one for United, but manager Jose Mourinho will know his side has let too many wins slip away. It's why United remain in sixth place.

West Ham United are one team that is moving in the right direction in the standings. The Hammers broke into the top 10 after winning 3-1 away to Middlesbrough, thanks largely to a pair of goals from Andy Carroll.

The towering striker is getting used to scoring braces again, according to BBC Match of the Day:

Middlesbrough are just four points above the drop zone, but a defeat for Crystal Palace against Everton sent them into the bottom three. Meanwhile, Sunderland are at the bottom after losing to West Bromwich Albion.

Saturday's results did little to change the picture at the top, actually favouring Chelsea. However, Swansea shook things up at the bottom.