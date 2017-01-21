Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez and Alexander Isak

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez could move to Serie A club Inter Milan during the January transfer window, according to reports from Italy.

Inter are said to be ready to challenge Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United for the Colombian No. 10, according to Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express).

"It is claimed Inter want the player on loan with a permanent move on the cards at the end of the season," Otway wrote. "The Italian side would then pay around £50 million for Rodriguez to bring him to the San Siro."

Inter could offer James regular first-team football now, something he hasn't been getting with Los Blancos on the watch of manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has started James a mere eight times in all competitions this season, according to WhoScored.com.

James will need to move to play more often, although Inter may not be his first choice, per Otway: "However, the Colombian could sit and wait until the summer to make a decision. He has privately acknowledged his time at Madrid is over and is keen to link up with [Jose] Mourinho at Old Trafford."

James' story at Real is a curious one. He has the talent of a genuine match-winner, a player capable of the flair and moments of inspiration essential to the stylish brand of football fans of Los Merengues demand their team plays.

However, consistency has often eluded the former Porto and AS Monaco star. He also hasn't always earned the trust of his managers. Both Rafa Benitez and Zidane regularly chose other players ahead of the South American schemer.

A quick move would be best for both club and player, but Real would be wise to wait to get money for James rather than agreeing to a loan deal before next summer.

Real Madrid Set to Miss Out on Alexander Isak

It looks as though Los Blancos will miss out on transfer target Alexander Isak. The teenage Swedish striker seems set to reject Real for Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club's manager's latest comments.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel refused to rule out a move, according to Marcus Christenson of the Guardian:

The latest developments could put an end to Real's strong interest in 17-year-old Isak. Los Blancos were credited with extensively scouting the young attacker, who's been compared to Manchester United ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, over a period of months, per Marca.

Real were even tipped to complete a deal worth €10 million to sign Isak, according to Swedish sources Aftonbladet and Expressen (h/t Sport). However, a fresh report from Aftonbladet (h/t Agence France-Presse, via AS) has since revealed Isak will turn down Real for a move to Germany. The deal with Dortmund is said to be worth €8.6 million, per the reports.

Missing out on Isak needn't worry Real too much, though. Not when Zidane can still count on Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata as options at centre-forward.

Recruiting a young striker with ample talent and promise would give Real one more choice, but it would do little to bolster Zidane's attack immediately.

It's a similar story with the idea of moving James on in January, a move that would rob Real of a playmaker whose creativity can still prove useful in the hunt for major trophies.