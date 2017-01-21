Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hakan Calhanoglu and Franck Kessie

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £15 million offer for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, while Everton are said to have failed with a bid for Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t Daily Star's Alex Wood), the Blues have been regularly scouting Calhanoglu, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton also said to be keeping an eye on the Turkey international.

Chelsea are ready to strike first, however, with a £15 million bid imminent.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 22-year-old moved from Hamburger to Leverkusen in 2014 for a fee of £12.5 million, so the Blues' opening bid will in all likelihood fail. Calhanoglu ranks among the best young attacking midfielders in Europe―it will take a lot more to convince his current club to sell.

Calhanoglu is mainly known for his set-piece brilliance, routinely scoring spectacular free-kicks. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

He's more than just a great striker of the ball, however. Calhanoglu has solid athleticism and excellent vision that allows him to distribute the ball in the attacking third and set up team-mates.

He's versatile enough to play on either wing or in a central role and routinely contributes to the scoring, either converting chances himself or assisting. While he's not the strongest midfielder in the world, his solid athleticism and ability to strike from distance means most opponents choose not to engage him too closely.

It's no surprise to see several top Premier League clubs express an interest in Calhanoglu, but £15 million won't be nearly enough to convince Bayer to sell. He's one of their brightest young stars, and in all likelihood, it will take more than double that fee to make the move happen.

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Daily Express' Joe Short) reports Everton have failed with a £15.5 million offer for Kessie, the young Ivory Coast international who is seemingly wanted by every top club in England.

Per the report, Chelsea, the Toffees, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma and Juventus are all keen on signing the central midfielder who has been the top breakout star in Serie A of the 2016-17 campaign.

Sports writer Paul Brown sees the Blues and Bianconeri as favourites for his signature:

The 20-year-old is frequently compared to compatriot Yaya Toure and boasts many similar tools as the Manchester City man. He has quick feet and solid vision to go with remarkable athleticism and physical strength. Kessie also has a knack for scoring goals and winning aerial battles.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Kessie was converted from a centre-back to a midfielder fairly recently, and his fast progression in his new role suggests he's nowhere near his ceiling. His long-term potential is off the charts and what is driving his value right now.

Atalanta have already cashed in on several of their young studs in January, and along with defender Mattia Caldara, Kessie is the top prospect in their squad. It will take a significant sum to land the Ivorian―probably double what Everton offered.

Atalanta are also expected to demand Kessie be loaned back until the end of the season and perhaps even longer―Juventus won't be able to call on Caldara until 2018, despite signing him in January.