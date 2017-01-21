Chip Lindsey Named Auburn OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers hired former Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to fill their vacancy at the same post, the school announced on Saturday.

"I’m excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family," head coach Gus Malzahn said, per Jeff Shearer of AuburnTigers.com. "I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit."

Lindsey spent the 2016 season as Arizona State's quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, but he has ties to the Tigers. Specifically, Lindsey spent the 2013 season as one of Malzahn's offensive analysts.

"My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state," Lindsey said, per Shearer. “Both are very special places to us. I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships."

Now back at Auburn, Lindsey will take over for Rhett Lashlee, who left the Tigers to take over as the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut earlier this month.

And after he helped coordinate a Sun Devils attack that averaged 33.3 points per game last season, Lindsey should be a welcome addition for a Tigers offense that was rather inconsistent throughout 2016.

As Football Scoops Zach Barnett noted, "He takes over an Auburn offense that concluded 2016 ranked 37th in yards per play, but constantly oscillated between unstoppable' and 'entirely stoppable.'"

Teamed up with former Baylor Bears quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Lindsey should help Auburn improve dramatically on its lackluster mark of 169.5 passing yards per game from a year ago and propel the Tigers into a new realm of offensive efficiency.