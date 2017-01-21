    SnookerDownload App

    Masters Snooker 2017 Results: Semi-Final Scores and Updated Draw, Schedule

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Ronnie O'Sullivan of England celebrates victory during his semi final match against Marco Fu of Hong Kong on day seven of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images
    Ronnie O'Sullivan qualified for the final of the 2017 Masters Snooker on Saturday, beating Marco Fu 6-4 in an entertaining match.

    Fu led most of the way but made a few key mistakes late in the match, and the Rocket did what he does best, punishing his opponent with long, creative breaks.

    Joe Perry and Barry Hawkins will battle it out in the other semi-final. Here's a look at Saturday's results and the schedule for Sunday:

    Masters Results, Schedule
    Saturday (Semi-Finals)
    Ronnie O'Sullivan6-4Marco Fu
    Barry Hawkinsvs.Joe Perry
    Sunday (Final)
    Ronnie O'Sullivanvs.TBD
    Flashscore.com

     

    Recap

    Fu opened the match with a break of 89 to draw first blood, displaying fantastic control of his cue ball.

    He continued his fine form with some clever safety play and several long pots, including this beauty, courtesy of World Snooker's official Twitter account:

    But the first cracks started to show late in the frame as Fu missed a red down the cushion, allowing O'Sullivan to steal the frame. He returned to the table for a magnificent 110 break to grab the lead going into the interval, however.

    The Rocket replaced his tip ahead of the fourth frame and tied things up with a 95 break, but Fu fired right back with a fantastic 141 clearance to regain the lead.

    Pro Snooker Blog's Matt reminded fans the 39-year-old has bagged his fair share of centuries over the years:

    So has the Rocket, who sank a ton of his own to move back on level terms. But a poor positional shot in the next frame gifted Fu an easy run at the table, and an 83 break moved him within two frames of a spot in the final.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Marco Fu of Hong Kong plays a shot during his semi final match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England on day seven of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace on January 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty I
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Fu missed yet another routine red that proved costly, as O'Sullivan tied things up once again with a break of 63, and he grabbed his first lead of the match in the following frame.

    Snooker's biggest star was hitting his stride, highlighted by this sensational shot in the final frame, where he somehow worked the cue ball back up the table:

    The shot fuelled another good run in the frame, allowing the Rocket to finish things off in style and book his place in the final.

    Hawkins and Perry will face off later on Saturday.  

