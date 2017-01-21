    La LigaDownload App

    Real Madrid vs. Malaga: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's 1st goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at the Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Real Madrid recovered from their recent losses to defeat Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, as Sergio Ramos grabbed a brace in a 2-1 victory.

    The captain struck twice in the first half, but Real were unconvincing as Juanpi scored after 63 minutes.

    Real came under sustained pressure in the second half but had enough in the tank to survive until the final whistle.

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid scores his team's 1st goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at the Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    James Rodriguez, Pepe, Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale were all sidelined due to injury for Real, as Nacho, Lucas Vazquez and Keylor Navas returned to the side.

    Juanpi was preferred to Michael Santos for the visitors, with Pablo Fornals featuring in the No. 10 role.

    Malaga started the game composed and methodical, aware the leaders would be looking for an attacking display after falling to recent defeats in the league and the Copa del Rey.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzama both tested goalkeeper Carlos Kameni in the opening moments, but the hosts remained contained.

    MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 21: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid rues a missed shot at goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Malaga CF at the Bernabeu on January 21, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
    Madrid appeared dangerous on the break, but Malaga also penetrated their opponent's final-third as the first half progressed.

    The deadlock was finally broken after 35 minutes as Ramos met a corner with a devastating finish, giving Los Blancos a precious advantage heading towards the half-time whistle.

    Ramos earned his brace two minutes before half-time, flicking the ball past Kameni with a clever finish.

    Dermot Corrigan of ESPN called the action as Madrid edged ahead:

    Squawka Football provided the statistics during the break, highlighting Ramos' extraordinary contributions:

    Real were on the front foot at the start of the second half; Nacho in particular was overlapping at every possible opportunity as Madrid hunted a third.

    However, Malaga remained active in attack and threatened to pull a goal back, with their forwards bearing down on Navas.

    Ramos remained the hero as he protected his goalkeeper, per Corrigan:

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) kicks the ball towards Malaga's Cameroonian goalkeeper Idriss Kameni during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Malaga CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 21, 2017
    The visitors finally hit the back of the net shortly after the hour-mark as Juanpi struck, rebounding from a Navas mistake.

    Los Blancos suddenly appeared nervous, with Malaga in the ascendancy, and Chory Castro should have grabbed the equaliser seconds after his side's first.

    Real's fragile confidence had ebbed away, and the Boquerones had their tails up in the final 20 minutes.

    Ronaldo missed a gift of a chance to wrap up the win, with Malaga's defence temporarily compromised—but the Portuguese hit the post. Malaga continued to threaten in the closing moments, but Juanpi failed to beat Navas.

    It was a strange performance from the league leaders, but they hauled themselves over the line against an active opponent who were always dangerous and motivated.  

