    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 22 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring his 250th goal to make him the club's all-time record goal scorerer in the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 21, 2017. / AFP / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Wayne Rooney rescued Manchester United in the 94th minute as the captain claimed the club goalscoring record of 250 goals, but the Red Devils could only draw 1-1 at Stoke City.

    There was a huge shock at Anfield, with Swansea City putting Liverpool to the sword in a 3-2 defeat on Merseyside.

    Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner after the hosts had levelled the game having fallen two goals down to the Swans.

    Later, Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

    Here are Saturday's Premier League results and forthcoming games:

    Premier League 2017: Saturday Results, Sunday Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixtureScore
    Jan. 2112:30 p.m/7:30 a.mLiverpool vs. Swansea City2-3
    Jan. 213 p.m/10 a.mBournemouth vs. Watford2-2
    Jan. 213 p.m/10 a.mCrystal Palace vs. Everton0-1
    Jan. 213 p.m/10 a.mMiddlesbrough vs. West Ham United1-3
    Jan. 213 p.m/10 a.mStoke City vs. Manchester United1-1
    Jan. 213 p.m/10 a.mWest Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland2-0
    Jan. 215:30 p.m/12:30 p.mManchester City vs Tottenham HotspurTBD
    Jan. 2212.00 p.m/7 a.mSouthampton vs. Leicester CityTBD
    Jan. 222:15 p.m/9:15 a.mArsenal vs. BurnleyTBD
    Jan. 224:30 p.m/11:30 a.mChelsea vs. Hull CityTBD
    PremierLeague.com
    Premier League 2017: Latest Standings
    PosClubPWDLGDPoints
    1Chelsea2117133052
    2Tottenham Hotspur2113622945
    3Liverpool2213632445
    4Arsenal2113532644
    5Manchester City2113351542
    6Manchester United2211831241
    7Everton2210661036
    8West Bromwich Albion22958232
    9Stoke City22778-628
    10West Ham United228410-728
    11Bournemouth227510-726
    12Burnley218211-826
    13Southampton21669-724
    14Watford216510-1323
    15Leicester City215610-1021
    16Middlesbrough224810-720
    17Swansea City225314-2518
    18Crystal Palace224414-1116
    19Hull City214413-2516
    20Sunderland224315-2215
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Saturday Recap

    Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (2L) hits a free kick to score and equalising goal for 1-1 and his 250th goal for Manchester United making him the club's all-time record scorer during the English Premier League football match between Stok
    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    Rooney became United's greatest goalscorer of all-time, saving Jose Mourinho's side deep into injury-time against Stoke on the road.

    The skipper—on as a second-half substitute—took responsibilty for a free-kick wide left, and the attacker curled his effort into the top corner.

    The Potters had taken the lead after an own-goal by Juan Mata after 19 minutes, prompting United to attack with verve and purpose.

    The hosts dug in, defending with their typical aggressiveness and strength, and United failed to score despite creating multiple chances.

    It was left to Rooney to spare Mourinho's blushes late in the day, and the England icon rolled back the years, scoring one of the best strikes of his recent career.

    Squawka Football highlighted Rooney's record:

    Liverpool collapsed to a shocking defeat at Anfield, as Swansea collected the points on offer in a 3-2 victory.

    The Reds missed out on the opportunity to reduce the gap at the top to four points, as the side from South Wales completed a smash-and-grab on Merseyside.

    Jurgen Klopp's men dominated possession throughout, but their defence was once again their obvious weakness, exploited by Fernando Llorente's strike from close range shortly after the half-time restart. 

    Swansea City's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente (3R) rises high to head the ball and score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 20
    ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

    The Spaniard claimed his brace seconds later, climbing above his marker to aim an impressive header goal-bound, and the stadium was stunned into silence as Paul Clement celebrated a two-goal lead.

    However, as expected, Liverpool struck back as Roberto Firmino netted twice in a 14-minute period of high pressure, and it appeared the hosts would progress to victory.

    Swansea ripped the script to shreds with 16 minutes remaining, with Sigurdsson scoring the winner—sending the visiting fans into delirium.

    Everton's Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles (C) catches the ball during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park in south London on January 21, 2017 / AFP / Ian KINGTON (Photo credit should read IAN
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Crystal Palace's poor form continued as they dropped points at Selhurst Park, losing 1-0 to Everton after a Seamus Coleman goal.

    West Ham United collected a vital away win at Middlesbrough, prevailing 3-1, with Andy Carroll grabbing a first-half double.

    Cristhian Stuani scored in the first half for Boro, but Jonathan Calleri scored deep into stoppage time at the end of the match to secure the win.

    West Bromwich Albion continue to be one of the surprises of the season, beating Sunderland 2-0 after goals from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt.

    Bournemouth and Watford could not be separated on the south coast, drawing 2-2 in a pulsating affair.

    Joshua King and Benik Afobe struck for the Cherries, with Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney replying for the Hornets.

    Rooney's strike was worthy of United's historic goal record, and the effort will be remembered by Red Devils supporters for decades to come.

    United were the superior side on the day, but Mourinho's team were impotent in front of goal as they hunted a deserved equaliser.

