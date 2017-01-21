EPL Results: Saturday's Week 22 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney rescued Manchester United in the 94th minute as the captain claimed the club goalscoring record of 250 goals, but the Red Devils could only draw 1-1 at Stoke City.

There was a huge shock at Anfield, with Swansea City putting Liverpool to the sword in a 3-2 defeat on Merseyside.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored the winner after the hosts had levelled the game having fallen two goals down to the Swans.

Later, Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Here are Saturday's Premier League results and forthcoming games:

Premier League 2017: Saturday Results, Sunday Fixtures Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Score Jan. 21 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m Liverpool vs. Swansea City 2-3 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Bournemouth vs. Watford 2-2 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Crystal Palace vs. Everton 0-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Middlesbrough vs. West Ham United 1-3 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m Stoke City vs. Manchester United 1-1 Jan. 21 3 p.m/10 a.m West Bromwich Albion vs. Sunderland 2-0 Jan. 21 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur TBD Jan. 22 12.00 p.m/7 a.m Southampton vs. Leicester City TBD Jan. 22 2:15 p.m/9:15 a.m Arsenal vs. Burnley TBD Jan. 22 4:30 p.m/11:30 a.m Chelsea vs. Hull City TBD PremierLeague.com

Premier League 2017: Latest Standings Pos Club P W D L GD Points 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 30 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 29 45 3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 24 45 4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 26 44 5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 15 42 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 12 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 10 36 8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 2 32 9 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 -6 28 10 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 -7 28 11 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 -7 26 12 Burnley 21 8 2 11 -8 26 13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 -7 24 14 Watford 21 6 5 10 -13 23 15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 -10 21 16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 -7 20 17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 -25 18 18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 -11 16 19 Hull City 21 4 4 13 -25 16 20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 -22 15 PremierLeague.com

Saturday Recap

Rooney became United's greatest goalscorer of all-time, saving Jose Mourinho's side deep into injury-time against Stoke on the road.

The skipper—on as a second-half substitute—took responsibilty for a free-kick wide left, and the attacker curled his effort into the top corner.

The Potters had taken the lead after an own-goal by Juan Mata after 19 minutes, prompting United to attack with verve and purpose.

The hosts dug in, defending with their typical aggressiveness and strength, and United failed to score despite creating multiple chances.

It was left to Rooney to spare Mourinho's blushes late in the day, and the England icon rolled back the years, scoring one of the best strikes of his recent career.

Squawka Football highlighted Rooney's record:

Liverpool collapsed to a shocking defeat at Anfield, as Swansea collected the points on offer in a 3-2 victory.

The Reds missed out on the opportunity to reduce the gap at the top to four points, as the side from South Wales completed a smash-and-grab on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp's men dominated possession throughout, but their defence was once again their obvious weakness, exploited by Fernando Llorente's strike from close range shortly after the half-time restart.

The Spaniard claimed his brace seconds later, climbing above his marker to aim an impressive header goal-bound, and the stadium was stunned into silence as Paul Clement celebrated a two-goal lead.

However, as expected, Liverpool struck back as Roberto Firmino netted twice in a 14-minute period of high pressure, and it appeared the hosts would progress to victory.

Swansea ripped the script to shreds with 16 minutes remaining, with Sigurdsson scoring the winner—sending the visiting fans into delirium.

Crystal Palace's poor form continued as they dropped points at Selhurst Park, losing 1-0 to Everton after a Seamus Coleman goal.

West Ham United collected a vital away win at Middlesbrough, prevailing 3-1, with Andy Carroll grabbing a first-half double.

Cristhian Stuani scored in the first half for Boro, but Jonathan Calleri scored deep into stoppage time at the end of the match to secure the win.

West Bromwich Albion continue to be one of the surprises of the season, beating Sunderland 2-0 after goals from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt.

Bournemouth and Watford could not be separated on the south coast, drawing 2-2 in a pulsating affair.

Joshua King and Benik Afobe struck for the Cherries, with Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney replying for the Hornets.

Rooney's strike was worthy of United's historic goal record, and the effort will be remembered by Red Devils supporters for decades to come.

United were the superior side on the day, but Mourinho's team were impotent in front of goal as they hunted a deserved equaliser.