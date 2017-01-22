NFC Championship Game 2017: Packers vs. Falcons Injury Report and Predictions

The NFC title game features interesting injury storylines. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Injury reports and overall health have taken a bigger spotlight than most would have predicted ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

No team reaches the NFL's final four fully healthy. On the AFC side, names such as Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski have battled or continue to fight issues. Sunday's early game, though, features more than just injuries thanks to a potential bug working through Green Bay's locker room.

A still-developing story, updates continue to paint an ever-developing picture of the NFC title game. A projected high-scoring affair, here is a look at the latest before Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan square off in Atlanta.

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go ATL (-4) GB 33-30 Author's predictions, OddsShark

Packers

Packers Injury Report Name Position Game Status Adams, Davante WR Questionable Allison, Geronimo WR Questionable Burnett, Morgan S Questionable Crosby, Mason K - Elliott, Jayrone LB - Janis, Jeff WR - Lang, T.J. G - Matthews, Clay LB - Michael, Christine RB Questionable Nelson, Jordy WR Questionable Peppers, Julius LB - Perry, Nick LB - Rollins, Quinten CB Questionable Starks, James RB Out Tretter, JC C/G Out Packers.com

As one can see from the injury report above, the Packers have some serious questions at wideout heading into Sunday.

One could argue, though, it doesn't much matter. Over the team's current eight-game tear, Rodgers has thrown 21 touchdowns against just one interception while various names have popped in and out of the lineup.

Case in point, Green Bay's 34-31 escape of the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round had a game-winning field goal set up by a wicked catch-and-throw from Rodgers to Jared Cook. The up-and-down tight end had seen little usage all year and scored one touchdown before grabbing not only the critical catch, but six total for 103 yards and a score while leading the team in receiving.

So no, seeing four receivers on the injury report wouldn't normally be a bad thing. The problem with the Packers, though, is the bug assailing the locker room at the most inopportune time—headlined by Rodgers getting sick.

"We'll be OK," Rodgers said, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "It's kind of going around. I know Jordy had it. Mason had it. I got it. So we're all...we're going to be OK and deal with it."

It goes without saying the Packers will find themselves in deep trouble away from home if Rodgers isn't at 100 percent, especially with his wideout corps hobbled.

Then again, it makes for one incredible storyline if Rodgers posts a huge game while sick.

Falcons

Falcons Injury Report Name Position Game Status Babineaux, Jonathan DT - Gabriel, Taylor WR - Jones, Julio WR - Neal, Keanu S - AtlantaFalcons.com

The injury report surrounding the Falcons isn't nearly as dramatic.

Receivers Julio Jones and Taylor Gabriel show up on the report, though it seems more like a formality than anything.

Jones' health has been a lingering question mark all year, yet he still dropped 1,409 yards and six touchdowns. So long as Jones takes the field, the Falcons shouldn't skip a beat—keep in mind he only caught three passes for 29 yards in a Week 8 matchup between these teams, a win for the Falcons, as Mohamed Sanu and Gabriel had huge days.

Gabriel used the Week 8 game with his three grabs for 68 yards and a score as a launching pad of sorts. He went on to score five touchdowns over Atlanta's final six games and establish himself as a breakout star. His presence on the report also smacks of formalities due to a slight issue of wear and tear after a lengthy season.

Like Rodgers, Ryan can make the offense work with almost anyone. In the last round, a 36-20 win against the tough Seattle Seahawks defense, running back Devonta Freeman led the team in receiving while four players caught four or more passes.

At home against a weaker defense, Ryan should cruise even if Jones and Gabriel are mere decoys.

Prediction

Provided Rodgers isn't masking a serious illness capable of impacting his pay, it is hard to go against the Packers.

Rodgers and Ryan combined for seven touchdowns and no interceptions in Atlanta back in Week 8. The difference in the 33-32 Falcons win was a Ryan touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in the game.

The outcome there and the play of the quarterbacks explains the close line out of Las Vegas. Ryan just rolled the Seahawks, and Rodgers hasn't slowed, not even against strong New York and Dallas defenses as of late.

Though the injury report looks scarier, Rodgers doesn't flinch on the road or in the face of a rush. After beating a team like Dallas, winning a shootout against Ryan with a diverse cast of weapons seems likely.

Look for Rodgers to orchestrate the late-scoring drive this time and deflate the home crowd as the Packers keep marching.

Prediction: Packers 33, Falcons 30

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.