Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho

Paris Saint-Germain will target Adam Lallana this summer, testing Liverpool's resolve to retain the England international.

Matt Hughes of the Times (h/t Glen Williams of the Liverpool Echo) reported the Ligue 1 champions want the Reds midfielder as PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert hunts for talent.

Lallana has shone for Liverpool in a more advanced central role, repeating the success that saw him rise to prominence for Southampton.

The Parisians sit in third place in the French league table, and they will want to revamp their options after a lacklustre domestic season.

Lallana has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this term, according to WhoScored.com, and has been recognised as one of Europe's most consistent talents.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz highlighted Lallana's importance to the midfield after Liverpool lost 3-2 to Swansea at Anfield on Saturday:



In other Reds news, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has hinted he would be happy to see Philippe Coutinho join his club after an outstanding 12 months at Anfield.

Mark Brus of Metro quoted the Spain international, who was asked if he would like the Brazilian to leave the Premier League to join the Blaugrana.

"This is a job for Robert Fernandez, the technical secretary," Pique said. "But obviously, we would welcome all great players with open arms if they come. As far as the needs of the team go, other people take care of that."

Coutinho has returned to the Liverpool first team in recent weeks after a spell on the sidelines with injury, but before his layoff, the midfielder was playing the best football of his career, prompting interest.

The player has formed an excellent understanding with countryman Roberto Firmino and has developed into a goal threat for Jurgen Klopp.

Stylistically, he would be a perfect addition to the Camp Nou squad, but Liverpool have spent time cultivating his talent, and to lose him before he reaches his maximum potential would be a catastrophic blow.

If Liverpool have ambitions to win the biggest trophies in Europe, they must retain their best players beyond next summer or risk slipping out of contention.