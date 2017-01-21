    NFL PlayoffsDownload App

    AFC Championship Game 2017: Steelers vs. Patriots Comments and Stat Predictions

    The AFC Championship Game features familiar faces.
    The AFC Championship Game features familiar faces.Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The AFC Championship Game feels like a meet between old friends. 

    On one side are the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, who are fueled by a back-from-injury Ben Roethlisberger and have strong momentum going into the playoffs. On the other are the New England Patriots, with Tom Brady once again looking unstoppable, if not ageless.

    This is a rematch of a Week 7 encounter without Big Ben, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas still see the Patriots as notable favorites at home.

    Here is a look at the must-know info surrounding the game:

    GameDateTime (ET)TVLive StreamPoint SpreadPrediction
    Pittsburgh at New EnglandJan. 226:40 p.m.CBSCBSSports.comNE (-6)NE 31-27
    Author's predictions, OddsShark

    The first contest was a 27-16 affair in Pittsburgh. Brady threw for two scores, and LeGarrette Blount ran for two more while the Steelers struggled with Landry Jones under center.

    The loss was part of a four-game skid for the Steelers, but they rebounded to close the season. They rang up seven consecutive wins before beating the Miami Dolphins and then escaping the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the divisional round, 18-16.

    Big Ben is the biggest question mark for the Steelers. He'll need a major performance to outduel Brady on the road, which isn't assured after he threw no touchdowns and an interception against Kansas City.

    Eli Rogers stressed the importance of spreading the ball around to others besides Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell against the Patriots, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler: "They talk about the Big Three, and rightfully so. But a lot of plays will be made. We'll be ready."

    1. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    2. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    3. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    4. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    5. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    6. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    7. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    8. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    9. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    10. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    11. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    12. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    13. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    14. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    15. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    16. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    17. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    18. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    19. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    20. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    21. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    22. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    23. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    24. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    25. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    26. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    27. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    28. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    29. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    30. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    31. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    32. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    33. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    34. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    35. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    36. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    37. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    38. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    39. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    40. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    41. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    42. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    43. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    44. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    45. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    46. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    47. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    48. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    49. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    50. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    51. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    52. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    53. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    54. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    55. NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI

    56. Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal

    57. Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy

    58. Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph

    59. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered

    60. Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

    Pittsburgh has been the Bell show more than anything as of late. He ran for 167 yards and two scores against Miami while Big Ben threw a pair of scores and picks. Against Kansas City, he rumbled for 170 yards while Roethlisberger threw his interception. 

    Brady hasn't come close to having similar issues. He threw a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in a 34-16 win against the Houston Texans last week, but this is the guy who threw for 28 touchdowns against two interceptions over 12 games during the regular season. Throwing a pair of picks against the toughest unit he faced all year isn't a red flag.

    His last outing especially isn't concerning because he has already shown he can trounce Pittsburgh's defense at will. That said, Brady isn't taking the game lightly, as Newsday's Kimberley A. Martin captured:

    It’s a lot to prepare for, especially against a great defense. [They are] a team that’s won eight or nine straight and are playing as well as they’ve played all season, scoring points. We’ve got to limit them on offense after they played great last week. It’s a tough test, so we’re going to need to be our best.

    It's a smart approach by Brady, because some, such as former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody, don't see Sunday's second game being too competitive, according to SportsCenter:

    That's a harsh stance but one not necessarily grounded outside of reality. When it comes to predicting some of the game's notable performers, a few things stick out.

    First, Bell will probably have a huge day. Big Ben, who has been turnover-prone of late and faces a defense that is allowing 15.6 points per game, will make some mistakes while going to the air to keep up with Brady.

    Brady, of course, will cruise:

    AFC Championship Game Stat Predictions
    Pittsburgh PassingNew England Passing
    Ben Roethlisberger, 21-of-31, 220 yards, 1 touchdownTom Brady, 26-of-34, 270 yards, 3 touchdowns
    Pittsburgh RushingNew England Rushing
    Le'Veon Bell, 24 rushes, 111 yards, 2 touchdownsLeGarrette Blount, 20 rushes, 94 yards, 1 touchdown
    Pittsburgh ReceivingNew England Receiving
    Antonio Brown, seven catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdownJulian Edelman,12 catches, 109 yards, 1 touchdown
    Jesse James, four catches, 80 yardsChris Hogan, six catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown
    Eli Rogers, four catches, 50 yardsMartellus Bennett , three catches, 30 yards, 1 touchdown
    Author's predictions.

    This isn't meant to imply the Patriots will win in a blowout. Pittsburgh always manages to stick around and show up big. But this game is in Foxborough, and Brady, to be frank, doesn't blink against Pittsburgh.

    Look at a note from NFL Research:

    A sharp turn away from this trend could always happen. But it would require many different things to come together in an unlikely concoction, though. Brady would have to struggle at home. Big Ben would have to turn into an efficiency machine. Bell, against one of the league's best defenses, would need to drop another 150 or more yards after gaining 81 in the first meeting.

    Maybe it happens. If it does, all fans win because it would mean a competitive and thrilling game.

    Oddsmakers, though, don't see it. Either way, Brady besting a rival and reaching the Super Bowl despite being suspended earlier this year is a great storyline. So too is Big Ben fending off a potential dynasty to reach for another Lombardi Trophy.

    It makes it hard to complain about the lack of fresh faces at the top of the AFC this year.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 