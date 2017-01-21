AFC Championship Game 2017: Steelers vs. Patriots Comments and Stat Predictions

The AFC Championship Game features familiar faces. Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The AFC Championship Game feels like a meet between old friends.

On one side are the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, who are fueled by a back-from-injury Ben Roethlisberger and have strong momentum going into the playoffs. On the other are the New England Patriots, with Tom Brady once again looking unstoppable, if not ageless.

This is a rematch of a Week 7 encounter without Big Ben, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas still see the Patriots as notable favorites at home.

Here is a look at the must-know info surrounding the game:

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS CBSSports.com NE (-6) NE 31-27 Author's predictions, OddsShark

The first contest was a 27-16 affair in Pittsburgh. Brady threw for two scores, and LeGarrette Blount ran for two more while the Steelers struggled with Landry Jones under center.

The loss was part of a four-game skid for the Steelers, but they rebounded to close the season. They rang up seven consecutive wins before beating the Miami Dolphins and then escaping the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the divisional round, 18-16.

Big Ben is the biggest question mark for the Steelers. He'll need a major performance to outduel Brady on the road, which isn't assured after he threw no touchdowns and an interception against Kansas City.

Eli Rogers stressed the importance of spreading the ball around to others besides Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell against the Patriots, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler: "They talk about the Big Three, and rightfully so. But a lot of plays will be made. We'll be ready."

Pittsburgh has been the Bell show more than anything as of late. He ran for 167 yards and two scores against Miami while Big Ben threw a pair of scores and picks. Against Kansas City, he rumbled for 170 yards while Roethlisberger threw his interception.

Brady hasn't come close to having similar issues. He threw a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in a 34-16 win against the Houston Texans last week, but this is the guy who threw for 28 touchdowns against two interceptions over 12 games during the regular season. Throwing a pair of picks against the toughest unit he faced all year isn't a red flag.

His last outing especially isn't concerning because he has already shown he can trounce Pittsburgh's defense at will. That said, Brady isn't taking the game lightly, as Newsday's Kimberley A. Martin captured:

It’s a lot to prepare for, especially against a great defense. [They are] a team that’s won eight or nine straight and are playing as well as they’ve played all season, scoring points. We’ve got to limit them on offense after they played great last week. It’s a tough test, so we’re going to need to be our best.

It's a smart approach by Brady, because some, such as former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody, don't see Sunday's second game being too competitive, according to SportsCenter:

That's a harsh stance but one not necessarily grounded outside of reality. When it comes to predicting some of the game's notable performers, a few things stick out.

First, Bell will probably have a huge day. Big Ben, who has been turnover-prone of late and faces a defense that is allowing 15.6 points per game, will make some mistakes while going to the air to keep up with Brady.

Brady, of course, will cruise:

AFC Championship Game Stat Predictions Pittsburgh Passing New England Passing Ben Roethlisberger, 21-of-31, 220 yards, 1 touchdown Tom Brady, 26-of-34, 270 yards, 3 touchdowns Pittsburgh Rushing New England Rushing Le'Veon Bell, 24 rushes, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns LeGarrette Blount, 20 rushes, 94 yards, 1 touchdown Pittsburgh Receiving New England Receiving Antonio Brown, seven catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdown Julian Edelman,12 catches, 109 yards, 1 touchdown Jesse James, four catches, 80 yards Chris Hogan, six catches, 80 yards, 1 touchdown Eli Rogers, four catches, 50 yards Martellus Bennett , three catches, 30 yards, 1 touchdown Author's predictions.

This isn't meant to imply the Patriots will win in a blowout. Pittsburgh always manages to stick around and show up big. But this game is in Foxborough, and Brady, to be frank, doesn't blink against Pittsburgh.

Look at a note from NFL Research:

A sharp turn away from this trend could always happen. But it would require many different things to come together in an unlikely concoction, though. Brady would have to struggle at home. Big Ben would have to turn into an efficiency machine. Bell, against one of the league's best defenses, would need to drop another 150 or more yards after gaining 81 in the first meeting.

Maybe it happens. If it does, all fans win because it would mean a competitive and thrilling game.

Oddsmakers, though, don't see it. Either way, Brady besting a rival and reaching the Super Bowl despite being suspended earlier this year is a great storyline. So too is Big Ben fending off a potential dynasty to reach for another Lombardi Trophy.

It makes it hard to complain about the lack of fresh faces at the top of the AFC this year.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.