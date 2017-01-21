Mark Reynolds: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent 1B

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Tim Daniels Featured Columnist

Free-agent first baseman Mark Reynolds is still seeking a landing spot after putting together one of the best offensive seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

Continue for updates.

Marlins, Giants Linked to Reynolds During Offseason

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported Friday the Miami Marlins have considered making a run at Reynolds. The current state of those discussions are unclear, however.

It's the first notable update involving Reynolds since early December. That's when Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area noted the San Francisco Giants "checked in" on the slugger. Otherwise, the market has remained pretty quiet for his services so far.

That's surprising based on the production he provided in Colorado last season. The infielder posted career-high numbers in both batting average (.282) and on-base percentage (.356) while tallying 14 home runs in 118 games.

Reynolds' best year came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009, though. He was one of the most impactful hitters in all of baseball that season with an .892 OPS, 44 homers and 24 stolen bases in 155 contests. He also put up 102 RBI and scored 98 runs.

While it's highly unlikely he'll ever come close to that type of season again and last year's stats were bolstered by playing in Coors Field, he still possesses value at age 33.

Crasnick stated the Marlins were considering Reynolds a possible platoon partner for Justin Bour. Pavlovic pointed out the Giants wanted him as a power option off the bench. He could also become a solid DH option for teams in the American League.

One question could be the status of his left hand after multiple injuries last year. He expected to be ready for 2017 after the second setback in September, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

"It's tough," Reynolds said. "I had never broken a bone in my life and now I have two in one season on the same hand. … I'm going to get it better and get ready for next year."

All told, Reynolds will eventually find a home, but it's starting to reach a point where he might be better off waiting until spring training to make a decision. Once injuries start to arise he could become a more coveted option than he's been to this point in free agency.