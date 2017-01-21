Chris Carter: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent 1B

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Free-agent first baseman Chris Carter is seeking to cash out after he smashed 41 home runs in 2016, and the Miami Marlins have reportedly emerged as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old.

Marlins Eyeing First Baseman For Platoon

Saturday, Jan. 21

According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, the Marlins have interest in adding a right-handed bat at first base to serve in a platoon with starter Justin Bour. Crasnick noted the Mariners have also discussed potentially adding Mark Reynolds to fill that role.

In addition to smacking 41 home runs last season, Carter also struck out a National League-high 206 times in 644 total plate appearances. All told, he slashed .222/.321/.499 with a .821 OPS.

Based on those boom-or-bust numbers, it's easy to see why teams would hesitate to bring Carter aboard as a starter.

However, he does make sense as a platoon option for the Marlins.

While his splits last season against left-handed pitching weren't spectacular by any means, he did bat .224/.338/.537 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI against southpaws.

Comparatively, the left-handed Bour slashed .233/.233/.330 with zero homers and a mere two RBI in his 30 plate appearances against lefties.