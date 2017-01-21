    MLBDownload App

    Chris Carter: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent 1B

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Chris Carter #33 of the Milwaukee Brewers doubles against the Colorado Rockies during a game at Coors Field on September 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Free-agent first baseman Chris Carter is seeking to cash out after he smashed 41 home runs in 2016, and the Miami Marlins have reportedly emerged as a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. 

    Continue for updates. 

    Marlins Eyeing First Baseman For Platoon

    Saturday, Jan. 21

    According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, the Marlins have interest in adding a right-handed bat at first base to serve in a platoon with starter Justin Bour. Crasnick noted the Mariners have also discussed potentially adding Mark Reynolds to fill that role. 

    In addition to smacking 41 home runs last season, Carter also struck out a National League-high 206 times in 644 total plate appearances. All told, he slashed .222/.321/.499 with a .821 OPS. 

    Based on those boom-or-bust numbers, it's easy to see why teams would hesitate to bring Carter aboard as a starter. 

    However, he does make sense as a platoon option for the Marlins. 

    While his splits last season against left-handed pitching weren't spectacular by any means, he did bat .224/.338/.537 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI against southpaws. 

    Comparatively, the left-handed Bour slashed .233/.233/.330 with zero homers and a mere two RBI in his 30 plate appearances against lefties. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 