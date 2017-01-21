HSBC Golf Championship 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

NEZAR BALOUT/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton surged to the top of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship leaderboard on Saturday, courtesy of a four-under 68—taking him to 13 under for the tournament.

The Englishman carded five birdies and a bogey on a generous scoring day across the championship to hit the summit, although he's in good company.

Five players sit just one shot back of Hatton on 12 under par, including U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, who put together a superb 64 on Day 3 to move into contention.

Here's a look at the final leaderboard of the day ahead of an incredibly exciting fourth round:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Leaderboard Pos. Golfer To Par Round 3 1 Tyrrell Hatton -13 68 T2 Dustin Johnson -12 64 T2 Pablo Larrazabal -12 69 T2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -12 70 T2 Tommy Fleetwood -12 70 T2 Martin Kaymer -12 72 T7 Dean Burmester -11 66 T7 Byeong Hun An -11 67 T7 Peter Hanson -11 68 T7 Bernd Wiesberger -11 68 T7 Jeunghun Wang -11 70 European Tour

Hatton came into Saturday's round sitting sixth and three shots adrift of leader Martin Kaymer at the top of the tree.

And after playing the first seven holes in one over par, it looked as if he wasn't going to give the leaders too much trouble come the end of the day.

However, the Englishman suddenly found a bit of class and carded five impressive birdies on his way in to give himself a one-shot lead over the field.

The putter was in red-hot form for Hatton, with his hole-out on the 18th for a birdie summing up his fortunes on the greens all day, via European Tour:

Johnson, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tommy Fleetwood and Kaymer are all just a single shot back of Hatton going into the last round and will fancy their chances of knocking him from the top.

Johnson, in particular, looked in formidable form on Saturday, as he played a flawless round of golf to move 36 places up the leaderboard into a tie for second.

As European Tour revealed, Johnson didn't register a single bogey all day and played exceptional golf throughout:

Should Johnson put together a similarly impressive round on Sunday, he'll walk away with the trophy, but he wasn't getting carried away in his post-round interview.

Despite his stunning performance, the American remained grounded and labelled it a "solid" day at the office, via ET:

Some big names make up the groups on 10 and 11 under, including Alex Noren, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger, who missed a series of short putts on Saturday to move into a tie for seventh.

Such a congested leaderboard means it would take a lot of bravery to call the winner in Abu Dhabi with one round remaining, which sets up for an exciting final day.

There's a low score out there at Abu Dhabi Golf Club; it's just up to one of the leading pack to seize the opportunity and romp home.