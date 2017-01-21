    NFL PlayoffsDownload App

    NFC Championship Game 2017: Packers vs. Falcons Comments and Stat Predictions

    The NFC title game should feature plenty of stat-sheet stuffing Sunday.
    The NFC title game should feature plenty of stat-sheet stuffing Sunday.Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Of the NFL's two title matchups this Sunday, the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons feels like the most unpredictable.

    Both are rematches of regular-season affairs, though the NFC side's initial encounter was much closer. Unlike its counterpart, the early game boasts a pair of quarterbacks who look downright unstoppable and ready to start a fireworks show.

    The ability of both offenses to erupt without being slowed explains why Las Vegas has the line so tight. This is the full game info for the encounter:

    GameDateTime (ET)TVLive StreamPoint SpreadPrediction
    Green Bay at AtlantaJan. 223:05 p.m.FoxFox Sports GoATL (-4)GB 33-30
    Author's predictions, OddsShark

     

    The first contest between the Packers and Falcons came in Week 8, where the former paid a visit to Atlanta and took a one-point loss. The 33-32 affair saw Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan combine for seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. A touchdown with 31 seconds left in regulation decided the game.

    So, yes, this is a much-anticipated rematch.

    Really, though, as much as storylines and comments surrounding the game should focus on the offenses, it has instead veered toward Green Bay's health woes.

    Over at the team's official website, receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison all show up on the injury report. Nelson, the team's leading receiver, hardly played against the New York Giants and didn't against the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay still scored 38 and 34 points in those games, respectively, both against defenses that ranked among the top-10 scoring defenses.

    Still, the buildup to the game has provided another wrinkle—Rodgers is sick.

    ESPN.com's Jason Wilde captured his thoughts on the matter:

    He doesn't sound like a guy too concerned, though it is hard to ignore the fact a bug seems to exist in Green Bay's locker room.

    When one attempts to predict stats for the game, though, even an illness doesn't seem liable to slow Rodgers. Both offenses should roll against opposing units that clearly don't have the ability to keep pace.

    Look for both quarterbacks to put on a show:

    NFC Championship Game Stat Predictions
    Green Bay PassingAtlanta Passing
    Aaron Rodgers, 32-of-48, 280 yards, 4 touchdownsMatt Ryan, 30-of-45, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns
    Green Bay RushingAtlanta Rushing
    Ty Montgomery, 11 rushes, 34 yardsDevonta Freeman, 14 rushes, 45 yards
    Green Bay ReceivingAtlanta Receiving
    Jared Cook, five catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdownMohamed Sanu,10 catches, 104 yards, 1 touchdown
    Davante Adams, six catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdownJulio Jones, eight catches, 84 yards, 1 touchdown
    Randall Cobb, eight catches, 50 yardsTaylor Gabriel, six catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown
    Author's predictions.

    Remember, Julio Jones only caught three passes the first time these teams met. Green Bay actually found a way to slow one of the league's best receivers, it just doesn't matter much with Ryan under center.

    Instead of Jones carrying the game, Mohamed Sanu caught nine passes for 84 yards and a score and Taylor Gabriel had a bit of a breakout game with three for 68 and a score of his own. 

    Jones stressed how the emergence of those around him helped the offense this year, according to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure:

    You can’t really cheat the safety to me too much. A lot of teams try to play two-man. When they try to take me or Gabriel away or Aldrick away, you’ve got Sanu down the middle. We just complement each other. It’s been a big part this year, with those guys coming in to help out with those verticals.

    Of course, it helps Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for more than 1,500 yards rushing and 19 total rushing scores. How viable the rushing attack will be while trying to keep up with Rodgers isn't easy to nail down, though.

    Sick or not, Rodgers is like Ryan in that it doesn't much matter the name on the back of the jersey. In the last round, he hit tight end Jared Cook with a key throw late to set up the game-winning field goal in Dallas. Cook had caught 30 passes with one score on the year.

    1. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    2. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    3. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    4. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    5. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    6. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    7. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    8. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    9. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    10. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    11. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    12. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    13. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    14. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    15. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    16. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    17. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    18. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    19. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    20. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    21. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    22. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    23. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    24. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    25. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    26. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    27. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    28. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    29. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    30. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    31. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    32. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    33. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    34. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    35. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    36. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    37. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    38. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    39. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    40. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    41. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    42. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    43. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    44. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    45. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    46. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    47. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    48. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    49. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    50. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    51. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    52. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    53. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    54. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    55. NFL Playoff Bracketology: Predicting Who Will Win Super Bowl LI

    56. Insider Buzz: NFL Believes Raiders, Las Vegas Have Worked Out Acceptable Deal

    57. Simms in 60: I'm Sorry for Disrespecting Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy

    58. Simms' Hidden Truth: Oakland Raiders Better Starting Nate Allen Over Karl Joseph

    59. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Is 49ers Top Target, Not a Lock to Accept Job If Offered

    60. Insider Buzz: Bill O'Brien Could Be Fired If Texans Lose on Wild Card Weekend

    Rodgers can't be stopped right now. He's making big plays under pressure, without it, rolling out of the pocket, staying in it. He suggested the Packers would run the table, and they haven't lost since. Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has taken time to praise Rodgers this week.

    "I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, because of his physical ability," Brady said, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "Some of the plays he makes are just—they're phenomenal. Not just the throws but the scrambles."

    The NFC title game shouldn't take anything away from Ryan. Atlanta finally has a superb supporting cast around a worthwhile MVP contender. But when it comes time to predict a game like this, voting against a buzz saw like Rodgers doesn't make sense. 

    Unless the illness talk surrounding Green Bay has been vastly downplayed, Rodgers should cruise against a defense that proved it can't handle him. Which, really, would be Atlanta getting in line with the rest of the league.

    Even if the outcome does look like a 50-50 scenario, the showdown shouldn't have any problems living up to the hype.

           

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 