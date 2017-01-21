NFC Championship Game 2017: Packers vs. Falcons Comments and Stat Predictions

The NFC title game should feature plenty of stat-sheet stuffing Sunday. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Of the NFL's two title matchups this Sunday, the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons feels like the most unpredictable.

Both are rematches of regular-season affairs, though the NFC side's initial encounter was much closer. Unlike its counterpart, the early game boasts a pair of quarterbacks who look downright unstoppable and ready to start a fireworks show.

The ability of both offenses to erupt without being slowed explains why Las Vegas has the line so tight. This is the full game info for the encounter:

Game Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Fox Sports Go ATL (-4) GB 33-30 Author's predictions, OddsShark

The first contest between the Packers and Falcons came in Week 8, where the former paid a visit to Atlanta and took a one-point loss. The 33-32 affair saw Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan combine for seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. A touchdown with 31 seconds left in regulation decided the game.

So, yes, this is a much-anticipated rematch.

Really, though, as much as storylines and comments surrounding the game should focus on the offenses, it has instead veered toward Green Bay's health woes.

Over at the team's official website, receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison all show up on the injury report. Nelson, the team's leading receiver, hardly played against the New York Giants and didn't against the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay still scored 38 and 34 points in those games, respectively, both against defenses that ranked among the top-10 scoring defenses.

Still, the buildup to the game has provided another wrinkle—Rodgers is sick.

ESPN.com's Jason Wilde captured his thoughts on the matter:

He doesn't sound like a guy too concerned, though it is hard to ignore the fact a bug seems to exist in Green Bay's locker room.

When one attempts to predict stats for the game, though, even an illness doesn't seem liable to slow Rodgers. Both offenses should roll against opposing units that clearly don't have the ability to keep pace.

Look for both quarterbacks to put on a show:

NFC Championship Game Stat Predictions Green Bay Passing Atlanta Passing Aaron Rodgers, 32-of-48, 280 yards, 4 touchdowns Matt Ryan, 30-of-45, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns Green Bay Rushing Atlanta Rushing Ty Montgomery, 11 rushes, 34 yards Devonta Freeman, 14 rushes, 45 yards Green Bay Receiving Atlanta Receiving Jared Cook, five catches, 85 yards, 1 touchdown Mohamed Sanu,10 catches, 104 yards, 1 touchdown Davante Adams, six catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown Julio Jones, eight catches, 84 yards, 1 touchdown Randall Cobb, eight catches, 50 yards Taylor Gabriel, six catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown Author's predictions.

Remember, Julio Jones only caught three passes the first time these teams met. Green Bay actually found a way to slow one of the league's best receivers, it just doesn't matter much with Ryan under center.

Instead of Jones carrying the game, Mohamed Sanu caught nine passes for 84 yards and a score and Taylor Gabriel had a bit of a breakout game with three for 68 and a score of his own.

Jones stressed how the emergence of those around him helped the offense this year, according to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure:

You can’t really cheat the safety to me too much. A lot of teams try to play two-man. When they try to take me or Gabriel away or Aldrick away, you’ve got Sanu down the middle. We just complement each other. It’s been a big part this year, with those guys coming in to help out with those verticals.

Of course, it helps Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for more than 1,500 yards rushing and 19 total rushing scores. How viable the rushing attack will be while trying to keep up with Rodgers isn't easy to nail down, though.

Sick or not, Rodgers is like Ryan in that it doesn't much matter the name on the back of the jersey. In the last round, he hit tight end Jared Cook with a key throw late to set up the game-winning field goal in Dallas. Cook had caught 30 passes with one score on the year.

Rodgers can't be stopped right now. He's making big plays under pressure, without it, rolling out of the pocket, staying in it. He suggested the Packers would run the table, and they haven't lost since. Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has taken time to praise Rodgers this week.

"I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, because of his physical ability," Brady said, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "Some of the plays he makes are just—they're phenomenal. Not just the throws but the scrambles."

The NFC title game shouldn't take anything away from Ryan. Atlanta finally has a superb supporting cast around a worthwhile MVP contender. But when it comes time to predict a game like this, voting against a buzz saw like Rodgers doesn't make sense.

Unless the illness talk surrounding Green Bay has been vastly downplayed, Rodgers should cruise against a defense that proved it can't handle him. Which, really, would be Atlanta getting in line with the rest of the league.

Even if the outcome does look like a 50-50 scenario, the showdown shouldn't have any problems living up to the hype.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.