Lindsey Vonn Earns 77th Career Win in 2nd Race Back from Injury

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Tim Daniels Featured Columnist

Lindsey Vonn got back in the win column Saturday by placing first in a downhill ski event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for victory No. 77 in her illustrious career.

The Associated Press (via ESPN) reported the triumph came in just her second official event back from a knee injury and a broken arm. It also left her just seven wins behind Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

