Lindsey Vonn Earns 77th Career Win in 2nd Race Back from Injury
January 21, 2017
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn got back in the win column Saturday by placing first in a downhill ski event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for victory No. 77 in her illustrious career.
The Associated Press (via ESPN) reported the triumph came in just her second official event back from a knee injury and a broken arm. It also left her just seven wins behind Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.
More to follow.
