    SkiingDownload App

    Lindsey Vonn Earns 77th Career Win in 2nd Race Back from Injury

    Lindsey Vonn of the US celebrates after winning the women's downhill event at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on January 21, 2017. / AFP / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Lindsey Vonn got back in the win column Saturday by placing first in a downhill ski event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for victory No. 77 in her illustrious career.

    The Associated Press (via ESPN) reported the triumph came in just her second official event back from a knee injury and a broken arm. It also left her just seven wins behind Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

    More to follow.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 