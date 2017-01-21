Australian Open 2017 Results: Saturday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal outlasted rising star Alexander Zverev on Saturday in an instant classic that lived up to every ounce of the hype. The victory moved the Spanish fan favorite into the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.

Serena Williams' journey through Round 3 was far more straightforward as she dropped just four games in a lopsided triumph over fellow American Nicole Gibbs. The six-time Aussie Open winner received a tough draw, but she's still looked completely in control through the first week.

Let's check out the complete list of singles results from the sixth day of play at Melbourne Park in the Land of Oz. That's followed by a closer look at some of the top storylines from Saturday's action.

Saturday's Match Results

2017 Australian Open: Singles Scores from Jan. 21 Round Result Score - Men's Bracket - Third (3) Milos Raonic d. (25) Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 Third (6) Gael Monfils d. (32) Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-4 Third (8) Dominic Thiem d. Benoit Paire 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Third (9) Rafael Nadal d. (24) Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 Third (11) David Goffin d. (20) Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Third (13) Roberto Bautista Agut d. (21) David Ferrer 7-5, 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 6-4 Third (15) Grigor Dimitrov d. (18) Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Third Denis Istomin d. (30) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 - Women's Bracket - Third (2) Serena Williams d. Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3 Third (5) Karolina Pliskova d. Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-0, 10-8 Third (30) Ekaterina Makarova d. (6) Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 Third (9) Johanna Konta d. (17) Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1 Third (22) Daria Gavrilova d. (12) Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Third Jennifer Brady d. (14) Elena Vesnina 7-6(4), 6-2 Third (16) Barbora Strycova d. (21) Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 Third Mirjana Lucic-Baroni d. Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 AusOpen.com

Day 6 Recap

One of Nadal's lasting trademarks is his ability to will himself through tough matches. Few players in the history of tennis can match his fierce grind-it-out mentality, and that's exactly what allowed him to edge Zverev in the final two sets Saturday.

His 19-year-old counterpart enjoyed some dazzling moments during the four-hour affair as he racked up 58 winners and 19 aces. But Nadal was far more efficient. He finished the match with a plus-nine winner-to-error ratio compared to a minus-16 mark for the German.

Even with all the running on defense, the 2009 Australian Open champion remained the fresher player in the fifth. And that's a great sign not only for the rest of the current event, but also for the 2017 campaign as a whole.

The Australian Open highlighted Nadal's post-match celebration:

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times passed along reaction from Zverev:

It will be intriguing to see how Nadal looks in the next round against Gael Monfils, who's dropped just one set despite facing three consecutive formidable opponents to open the tournament. There's a strong chance it develops into another extended battle, further testing the No. 9 seed's fitness.

Elsewhere, Williams didn't play her best tennis as she cruised past Gibbs. The 22-time major champion finished with an equal number of aces and double-faults (four apiece) and tallied more unforced errors (26) than winners (17).

Yet, she won 83 percent of the points on her first serve and 92 percent of points when coming to net, the latter showcasing her versatility. Her overall level of play must improve if she's going to win the tournament for a seventh time, though.

Ian Ransom of the Independent provided comments from Williams, who noted she's still working her way into top form at this stage of the season.

"I feel like I have been able to do pretty good," she said. "I have been doing the things I have been doing in practice, and hopefully I can build up on this. That's all I want to do."

Gibbs posted a message on social media about the result:

There were some questions about Williams' outlook for the event after her early exit in the Auckland warm-up tournament. But, while she can still play better, her performance so far suggests she's still the favorite to capture the season's first Grand Slam title.

Denis Istomin doesn't have the track record of Nadal or Williams, but he's put together the most memorable run of his career this week. Following his stunning upset of second-seeded Novak Djokovic in Round 2, he survived another five-set marathon Saturday to beat No. 30 seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

The 30-year-old veteran found another gear in the fifth set, which came as a surprise given the expected fatigue level after his grueling clash with Djokovic. He registered 14 winners and four aces with only eight unforced errors and no double-faults in the deciding set.

In turn, Istomin reached the fourth round of a major for just the third time. He's never advanced to the quarterfinals in 34 tries. He'll need to defeat No. 15 seed Grigor Dimitrov to end that drought. That will be an uphill battle, especially given the physical toll of the last two matches.

He already avoided the next-match pitfall countless players have experienced after scoring a massive upset; however, as Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated pointed out:

Looking ahead, the fourth round kicks off Sunday in both draws. Roger Federer headlines play on the men's side as he looks to continue his resurgence against fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori. Andy Murray is also in action against Mischa Zverev, the older brother of the aforementioned Alexander Zverev.

Women's top seed Angelique Kerber will look to continue her quest to repeat as champion when she faces American upstart Coco Vandeweghe. Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova are also on the docket for Day 7.

All match statistics courtesy of the tournament's official website.