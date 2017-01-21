Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Saturday Draw

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Former Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal booked his place in the last 16 of this year’s tournament at the expense of young German Alexander Zverev on Saturday, but he had to do it the hard way.

In one of the matches of the tournament so far, Nadal sprung into life after going 2-1 down against Zverev to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 and keep his dreams of a second title in this competition alive.

The Spaniard will now face Gael Monfils in the last 16 after the Frenchman disposed of Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets later in the day.

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

There were also victories for third seed Milos Raonic, David Goffin, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut and Novak Djokovic’s conqueror, Denis Istomin.

Here’s where you can catch up with all of Saturday’s action:

Watch: Eurosport 1 (UK) and ESPN (U.S.)



Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)



Friday Replay Coverage: Eurosport 1 from 1:30 p.m. (GMT), Tennis Channel from 7 a.m. (ET)



Full Schedule: AusOpen.com

Nadal Survives Scare

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

The 2009 Australian Open champion Nadal came into this year’s tournament off the back of a lengthy spell on the treatment table, but hopes were still high for picking up his second trophy in Melbourne.

The way he breezed through the opening two rounds underlined such a sentiment, although there was nothing straightforward about the Spaniard’s clash with Zverev.

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The 19-year-old German is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the world game right now, and he proved as much by taking a 2-1 lead over Nadal after a gruelling third-set tiebreak.

Two incredibly powerful players, Nadal and Zverev were exchanging devastating baseline blows throughout the match—making for an incredible spectacle.

Women’s player Victoria Azarenka jested that the match was so good she had to refrain from sleep to watch it:

After going behind, Nadal decided to turn on the style and quickly rattled off two straight sets to book his place in the last 16.

Zverev just seemed to run out of steam in the later stages, but Nadal still heaped immense praise on his opponent in his post-match interview, per BBC Sport:

I won by fighting and running a lot. I think everybody knows how good Alexander is. He's the future of our sport and the present too. It's been a very tough match for me. I didn't start playing my best and I was not feeling very well because I was losing too much court. When I felt I was feeling better I had more time to control from the baseline. It was a close one but he deserved to play a little more aggressive than me. I had to fight for every point.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Nadal will now face Monfils in the last 16 after the Frenchman enjoyed a much easier day against Kohlschreiber.

Monfils won 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 to set up the showdown with Nadal, with the winner likely to take on Raonic in the quarter-finals.

The big-serving Canadian surrendered his first set of the tournament in his third-round meeting with Gilles Simon on Saturday, but he never looked uncomfortable in his 6-2, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 triumph.

The Australian Open is well and truly heating up now. With Djokovic out of the tournament, all of the seeded players are stepping their games up a notch and eyeing the title.

Andy Murray and Roger Federer are in action on Sunday looking to power through to the last eight.