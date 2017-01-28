Ranking the Playoff Chances for Canada's NHL Teams

1 of 8

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Canada's NHL teams are looking to get back into the playoff picture after a disastrous 2015-16 season.

For the first time since 1970, no Canadian team featured in the NHL playoffs. And in the 1969-70 season, only two of the league's 12 teams hailed from Canada: the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

These days, Canada ices seven out of 30 clubs. All seven were sitting on the sidelines when the postseason began last April.

With the spotlight shining on Los Angeles for the NHL's special 100th anniversary All-Star weekend, the league standings look considerably more promising for fans of Canadian hockey teams in 2016-17. At the All-Star break, four of Canada's seven teams hold playoff positions. Two others are knocking loudly on the door, and even the seventh has a chance of squeaking in.

The overriding theme of the 2016-17 season has been "parity," so there's still plenty of room for movement in the standings over the final 10 weeks of the regular season.

Here's a look at where Canada's seven teams stand and what lies in store for them the rest of the way.