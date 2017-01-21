NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Guide, Live-Stream Coverage Info for Sunday

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If you look at a list of Super Bowl MVPs through the first 50 years, you'll notice some of the biggest stars in the game's history, such as Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith.

But those Hall of Famers hold Super Bowl MVP distinctions with others who never came close to Hall of Fame careers. Some of them never even made Pro Bowls.

That's the beauty of sports, though. As former North Carolina State head coach Jim Valvano once said, quoting Olympian Bob Richards, "every single day, in every walk of life, ordinary people do extraordinary things."

Let's take a look at the TV guide and live-stream coverage for the conference championship games below, followed by two "ordinary" players on each team who can do extraordinary things on Sunday and etch their names in NFL history.

Atlanta Falcons WR Taylor Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu

I bet Taylor Gabriel didn't think he would be one step away from the Super Bowl this season when the Cleveland Browns cut him in September.

He deserves all the credit in the world for overcoming that adversity, latching onto the Falcons and becoming a key cog in their offense, scoring six touchdowns and generally being a pain in the neck for opposing defenses due to his ability to make big plays.

Superstar wideout Julio Jones is battling a sprained toe, and it's possible the Packers try to double team him as they did often last time these two teams met in October, a 33-32 Falcons win in which Jones only caught three passes for 29 yards.

The hero that day for Atlanta? Mohamed Sanu, who caught nine passes for 84 yards and the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining.

The Packers pass defense is susceptible to big plays. They gave up an average of 8.1 yards per pass attempt this season, the worst mark in the league. Gabriel and Sanu could be in for big days.

Green Bay Packers WR Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis

Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are all listed as questionable on the latest practice report, but it's possible none of them even play. All three didn't practice on Friday, leaving their availability in doubt for the NFC Championship Game.

Therefore, it might be on little-used Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis to step up. Combined, they only caught 14 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns this season, or in other words, a feasible stat line for a elite wideout to put up in one game.

Janis isn't a stranger to playoff success, however. He did catch seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona in the divisional round last season, including a 41-yard Hail Mary TD catch at the end of regulation to help tie the game at 20 before the Cardinals won in overtime.

Davis also accrued all of his stats this year against Atlanta (three catches, 42 yards and a touchdown), so he could be more confident heading into this matchup.

Atlanta gave up 406 points in the regular season, one of eight teams to allow 400 or more. Janis and Davis could be the X-factors on Sunday.

New England Patriots DT Alan Branch and Malcom Brown

It's running back Le'Veon Bell or bust for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as riding their hot running back to victory is their only realistic path to the Super Bowl.

It worked against Miami (169 rushing yards), and it worked against Kansas City (170 rushing yards), and it's going to be given a shot against New England.

Therefore, the Patriots run defense needs to stonewall the Steelers running game and close out any holes the notoriously patient Bell finds.

Branch and Brown, the starting defensive tackles for the Patriots, might be up to the task. The Pats certainly were the last time these two teams played (a 27-16 Patriots win), as Bell only rushed for 81 yards on 21 carries.

Per Pro Football Focus, Branch ranked as the ninth-best run-stopper of any interior defender, while Brown finished tied for 17th.

They'll need to dominate this weekend. If they do, they'll win. It's as simple as that.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Eli Rogers and TE Jesse James

Outside of Steelers wideout Antonio Brown, who benefitted from being inexplicably covered by Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston for some crucial plays last weekend, the Steelers passing game has sputtered in the playoffs.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has thrown three interceptions and only two touchdowns in two games. Steelers wide receivers not named Brown have accrued just 14 targets in two postseason games. To put that number in perspective, Brown has 20 postseason targets by himself.

In fairness, the Steelers have committed to being a run-first team in the postseason, but it's fair to say that Big Ben doesn't have a solid and consistent second option in the pass game that he can rely on at the moment.

Rogers and James figure to be the best bets to emerge as the right-hand man to Brown. Rogers has eight of those 14 aforementioned targets (seven of which came against Kansas City).

In that game, he caught five passes for 27 yards. His problem, however, is explained by Evan Silva of Rotoworld: "Rogers figures to match up with Patriots slot corner Logan Ryan, who gave DeAndre Hopkins (6-65-0) fits last week and has allowed just one touchdown pass since Week 1."

Therefore, James may have the best shot of the two to emerge as a downfield threat. He recently had the best game of his two-year career against Kansas City, hauling in five passes for 83 yards.

If the Steelers fall behind and are forced to pass more often, James might be called upon to move the ball down the field if Brown and Rogers are blanketed by Pats cornerback Malcolm Butler and Ryan, respectively.