Mickie James Returns, UK Tournament and Top WWE News from Week of January 21

Mickie James returned to SmackDown to help Alexa Bliss retain her title. Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is coming up on January 29, but WWE has already started laying out plans for the other pay-per-views leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Let's take a look at some of the bigger WWE news stories from the past week.

WWE Hall of Famer Welcomes 2nd Child

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus welcomed her second child on Saturday, Jan. 14. WWE.com posted a congratulations message on its website after she revealed the news through her Twitter account.

Her daughter's name is Madison Patricia, and she joins Stratus' son Maximus and her husband, Ron Fisico, as the newest member of their family.

Stratus hasn't wrestled in a long time, but she is only 41 years old, so there is still the possibility of seeing her in the ring again at some point in the future.

The former women's champion has kept busy since retiring from wrestling. In addition to being a mother, she owns a yoga studio, has acted in a few films and raises money for various causes.

Congrats to Stratus and her family.

Tyler Bate Wins United Kingdom Championship

WWE held the United Kingdom Championship Tournament on Jan. 14 and 15, and a young man named Tyler Bate walked out of Blackpool, England, as WWE's newest champion.

Bate is only 19, which makes him the second-youngest person to ever hold a title in WWE behind Renee Dupree, who was just four months younger than Bate when he won the tag titles alongside Sylvain Grenier.

While he may be young, Bate showed an impressive understanding of wrestling and how to pace a match during the tournament.

Many had Pete Dunne as their pick to win the whole thing, and up until the final moments of the tournament's last match, he seemed like a lock.

WWE has yet to announce any plans on how it intends to use Bate or the title, but hopefully he is allowed to carry the belt around while he works for other promotions in the meantime.

Big Show Prepping for Match with Shaquille O'Neal

Big Show and Shaquille O'Neal have been teasing a WrestleMania match for years, and they even came face to face during the 2016 Andre the Giant Battle Royal. It finally looks like we will get a singles match at this year's event.

Both men have been posting photos on Twitter and Instagram to show their progress while training for the match.

Big Show looks to be in the best shape of his life in one of the recent photos, sporting a six-pack we have never seen from the massive Superstar before.

His weight has fluctuated a lot over the years, but Big Show has always been capable of doing things a man his size shouldn't be able to do.

Rumors of New WWE Title Belts Circulating

After Dean Ambrose asked for a new Intercontinental Championship belt during Tuesday's SmackDown, fans began to worry that WWE might be considering changing its most popular design.

Unfortunately, a new rumor floating around claims WWE is more than just considering it. According to Reddit user Dvizzle (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), management is coming up with new design for both the IC and U.S. titles.

Giri noted Dvizzle has delivered reliable information on new championship belt designs in the past, but this rumor still needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

The report states the new designs will not copy the big WWE logo used on the Universal, WWE and both Women's Championships, so there is hope for these titles to look as good as the new UK title belt.

AJ Styles Robbed at Live Event

During a recent WWE live event at the Convocation Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, AJ Styles was the victim of a locker-room theft, according to KAIT News.

The Arkansas State University police reported the theft included $1,000 in U.S. currency, $7,000 in Japanese Yen, an Xbox 360 with six games, Beats headphones, an iPhone and a small television.

Styles hasn't said anything about the incident on social media, so there are no more details available. One thing is for sure, whoever did it probably doesn't want to run into Styles in a dark alley.

WWE Women's Tournament in the Works

Following the success of the Cruiserweight Classic, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and United Kingdom Championship tournaments, Triple H has confirmed plans for a WWE women's tournament.

The announcement was made during an interview with Dale Rutledge's Wrestling Compadres podcast (h/t Andrew Lynch of Fox Sports).

The article notes Triple H as saying: "That’s another one of my big, big kind of passions, is to go do that, a women’s tournament."

The CWC and UK title tournaments introduced the WWE Universe to some of the amazing talents performing in other promotions around the world, and the same thing could be accomplished with a women's tourney.

WWE has made a concerted effort to improve the state of its women's division in recent years. A tournament would be a great way to continue adding depth to an already competitive locker room.

Mickie James Officially Returns to WWE

As seen during Tuesday's SmackDown, Mickie James made her return to WWE during the main event Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

James was the one behind La Luchadora, and Lynch was able to reveal her true identity before being beaten down by Bliss.

Seeing as she was a babyface during her match with Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, it's surprising to see the former women's champion work as a heel on the main roster.

It'll be interesting to see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks. James has been successful at using mind games in the past, so it's possible she is manipulating Bliss in order to beat her for the title at a later date.

Elimination Chamber Main Event Announced

Also seen on Tuesday's SmackDown was an announcement from commissioner Shane McMahon regarding this year's Elimination Chamber PPV.

The event will take place on February 12, and it will see the winner of AJ Styles vs. John Cena at The Royal Rumble defend the WWE Championship inside the event's namesake against five other opponents.

With Hell in a Cell being a Raw PPV, it's only fair for WWE to give the blue brand the other cage-centric event on the calendar.