Super Bowl 2017: Latest Odds and Predictions for Biggest Stars

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian Correspondent I

Ten years ago, the four conference championship participants combined for 125 points, as the Indianapolis Colts beat the New England Patriots 38-34 and the Chicago Bears crushed the New Orleans Saints 39-14.

That is the highest point total in conference championship weekend history, but that record could be broken on Sunday.

Below we are going to take a look at the latest odds (for both the conference championships as well as the Super Bowl) and offer some predictions for the biggest offensive stars.

Via OddsShark.

Via OddsShark.

Green Bay: QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Randall Cobb

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

With Green Bay Packers wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison all questionable for Sunday's game, the only two stars one can feel comfortable predicting stat lines for are Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb.

If at least two of those receivers on the injury report can't go, Cobb could be in for a big game. He is only two seasons removed from a 2014 campaign in which he had 91 catches, 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This season has been a bit of a disappointment (60 catches, 610 yards and four touchdowns), but Cobb could see 10-plus targets on Sunday, as he'll be the focal point of the Packers' aerial attack.

He has seen 11-plus targets in three games this season. Cobb's stats in those contests: 27 catches, 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Cobb caught five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns against a stout New York Giants pass defense in the Wild Card Round. Against a much weaker Atlanta Falcons defense, Cobb could have a big game.

We all know what Rodgers is capable of, as he's thrown for 24 touchdowns and just one interception in his last nine games. Even if he's missing some receivers on Sunday, he'll still find a way to produce.

Rodgers prediction: 320 yards, three touchdowns

Cobb prediction: 120 yards, one touchdown

Atlanta: QB Matt Ryan, RB Devonta Freeman and WR Julio Jones

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Packers have allowed the most yards per pass attempt (8.1) and the second-most yards (4,308) in football this season.

Atlanta has thrown for the most yards per pass attempt (9.2) and the third-most yards (4,725) in football this season.

Don't expect the Packers secondary to play like the 2013 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Matt Ryan threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns when the Falcons beat the Pack 33-32 in October, and it's likely he could do even better this time around.

He's thrown for 14 touchdowns and no interceptions in his past five games. In all of those contests, Atlanta scored at least 32 points.

Ryan is going to have a great game. It's just a matter of which pass-catcher (or pass-catchers) benefits from the quarterback's big day. As good as Julio Jones is, it may not be him. Somewhat surprisingly, Jones isn't a target monster like other elite wide receivers, as he finished with 129 targets this year, which ranked 17th in the NFL. That's still a high number, but you'd expect more for him.

Still, Jones does a lot with what he gets, as he caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns in 2016. He has a sprained toe, though, which could limit his effectiveness.

Devonta Freeman broke out early last season but slowed down as the campaign wore on. This year, he's been fantastic from start to finish, gaining 1,541 total yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.

As Evan Silva of Rotoworld noted in his matchups column on Friday: "Freeman hit pay dirt for the 13th time across nine home games [in the divisional-round win] over Seattle and is averaging 19.5 touches per game over the last month. Green Bay is vulnerable in terms of running efficiency allowed, yielding a combined 114-534-2 (4.68 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last six games."

Freeman was ineffective against Green Bay last time, gaining only 58 yards on 15 total touches, but he still managed to find the end zone twice.

Simply put, Atlanta is going to feed Freeman and fellow running back Tevin Coleman when the team gets close to the red zone. So even if the former has a rough day at the office, it's hard to predict that he will go scoreless in the Georgia Dome.

Ryan prediction: 350 passing yards, four touchdowns

Jones prediction: 120 yards, one touchdown

Freeman prediction: 90 total yards, one touchdown

Pittsburgh: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New England had the best scoring defense in the NFL this season, allowing only 250 points this year. In fact, the Pats have allowed over 17 points just once in their last eight games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will provide a formidable challenge, though, as it has one of the two best quarterback-running back-wide receiver trios in football (the other being Atlanta).

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has an issue, though, as he simply has not fared well on the road this season (nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, including postseason play).

He's going to be called upon if the Patriots jump out to an early lead, but the Steelers' game plan has to be to pound the ball with Bell time and time again like they have thus far in the postseason, with Bell having rushed for a combined 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown has a tough matchup against New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who has become one of the best cornerbacks in the game. It's hard to see either Brown or Butler dominating the matchup, as both players are exceptional, so expect both to win their fair share of one-on-one battles throughout the night.

Pittsburgh only scored 16 points the last time it faced New England (a 27-16 loss at home in October), but Roethlisberger did not play. The Steelers should top that total on Sunday, but a shootout likely isn't in the works.

Roethlisberger prediction: 250 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

Bell prediction: 150 total yards, one touchdown

Brown prediction: 80 yards, one touchdown

New England: QB Tom Brady, RB Dion Lewis, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Julian Edelman

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Although Pittsburgh's pass rush has made serious waves in the last few months—and especially this postseason—it faces its toughest challenge yet against a Patriots offensive line that has vastly improved since last season, especially in pass protection.

It's hard to see Pittsburgh failing to get to Brady at least a couple times, but it's even harder seeing the Steelers' blitzers dictate the pace and tone of the game. Brady and the Patriots offensive line are playing too well, and they have home-field advantage—since Brady returned from suspension in Week 5, the Pats have scored at least 24 points per game at Gillette Stadium.

The running back duo of Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount could find success on the ground against Pittsburgh. Blount has already done so against the Steelers this year, on Pittsburgh's home turf no less, as he rushed 24 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Blount is relatively fresh, as he enjoyed a bye week and only rushed eight times in the divisional round while Dion Lewis (15 touches and three kick returns) led the Pats to victory with three touchdowns.

Against a tired Steelers defense that has played every week since November 6 and just finished an emotional and tough game late Sunday night in Kansas City, Blount could just have more energy and plow through an exhausted Steelers defense, especially in the second half. The call here is that Blount and Lewis' roles reverse and the Patriots try to ride Blount into the Super Bowl.

Edelman should be his usual steady self as Brady's security blanket, especially because three other Pats wideouts are listed on the injury report. Even if all three go, Edelman is the best—and healthiest—receiver the Pats have, so expect Brady to look for him often.

Brady prediction: 250 yards, three touchdowns

Blount prediction: 120 yards, one rushing touchdown

Lewis prediction: 50 yards, one receiving touchdown

Edelman prediction: 90 yards, one receiving touchdown