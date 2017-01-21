Jadeveon Clowney Fined for Hit on Tom Brady: Latest Details and Reaction

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL fined Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney $18,231 on Friday for unnecessary roughness against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his team's 34-16 AFC Divisional Round loss last Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson and Fox 26's Mark Berman.

While Clowney hit Brady on several occasions, the hit that drew the financial slap on the wrist came early in the fourth quarter, when the officials flagged him for roughing the passer, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, that hit wasn't Clowney's most memorable.

The South Carolina product dragged down the quarterback late after a third-quarter pass, which provoked New England's signal-caller to complain to the officials.

Brady's visible displeasure with the no-call caused former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis to chide him on Twitter:

Clowney and the Texans will get another look at Brady and the Patriots at some point during the 2017 season, as the two sides are scheduled to clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.