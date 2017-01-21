    NFLDownload App

    Jadeveon Clowney Fined for Hit on Tom Brady: Latest Details and Reaction

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans in the second half during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The NFL fined Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney $18,231 on Friday for unnecessary roughness against New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his team's 34-16 AFC Divisional Round loss last Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson and Fox 26's Mark Berman

    While Clowney hit Brady on several occasions, the hit that drew the financial slap on the wrist came early in the fourth quarter, when the officials flagged him for roughing the passer, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    However, that hit wasn't Clowney's most memorable. 

    The South Carolina product dragged down the quarterback late after a third-quarter pass, which provoked New England's signal-caller to complain to the officials.

    Brady's visible displeasure with the no-call caused former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis to chide him on Twitter:

    Clowney and the Texans will get another look at Brady and the Patriots at some point during the 2017 season, as the two sides are scheduled to clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 