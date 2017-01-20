    Washington WizardsDownload App

    Sidney Lowe, Wizards Fined for Incident vs. Knicks: Details, Comments, Reaction

    Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, right, listens to assistant coach Sidney Lowe during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
    Reinhold Matay/Associated Press
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    The NBA announced Friday that Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe was fined $5,000 and the organization was fined $15,000 "for Lowe's standing on the playing court and potentially impacting game action" in Washington's 113-110 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night, according to ESPN Radio's Alan Hahn

    The league also confirmed Lowe should have been whistled for a technical foul. 

    Lowe's actions can be seen here, courtesy of NBA.com:

    As the video shows, Lowe appeared to distract Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee and discourage him from attempting what could have been a potential game-tying three-point attempt. 

    "I thought it was another guy rotating down," Lee said after the loss, according to the New York Daily NewsStefan Bondy. "I'm watching the ball and all I hear is 'I'm right here, I'm right here.' And I'm not sure if he had his hands up or not. But he fooled me."

    Lee also told reporters Lowe yelled "I'm here" and "my stunt" to try to prevent him from hoisting the trey, per Bondy. 

    "[Lowe] was on the court. They had six players on the court," Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony added, per Bondy. "I saw Courtney open. To be quite honest with you, I was talking to Courtney after the game, and he believed that he thought it was [Wizards forward Kelly Oubre] or somebody closing out to him."

    The Knicks, who are 3-7 over their last 10 games, will have their eyes on a bounce-back win when they host the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 