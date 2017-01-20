Sidney Lowe, Wizards Fined for Incident vs. Knicks: Details, Comments, Reaction

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

The NBA announced Friday that Washington Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe was fined $5,000 and the organization was fined $15,000 "for Lowe's standing on the playing court and potentially impacting game action" in Washington's 113-110 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night, according to ESPN Radio's Alan Hahn.

The league also confirmed Lowe should have been whistled for a technical foul.

Lowe's actions can be seen here, courtesy of NBA.com:

As the video shows, Lowe appeared to distract Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee and discourage him from attempting what could have been a potential game-tying three-point attempt.

"I thought it was another guy rotating down," Lee said after the loss, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "I'm watching the ball and all I hear is 'I'm right here, I'm right here.' And I'm not sure if he had his hands up or not. But he fooled me."

Lee also told reporters Lowe yelled "I'm here" and "my stunt" to try to prevent him from hoisting the trey, per Bondy.

"[Lowe] was on the court. They had six players on the court," Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony added, per Bondy. "I saw Courtney open. To be quite honest with you, I was talking to Courtney after the game, and he believed that he thought it was [Wizards forward Kelly Oubre] or somebody closing out to him."

The Knicks, who are 3-7 over their last 10 games, will have their eyes on a bounce-back win when they host the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.