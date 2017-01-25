NHL Teams Most in Need of the 2017 All-Star Break

1 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

All 30 NHL teams started the season with significant hopes for the coming year. Not every team has a chance to win the Stanley Cup, but building a better team and a climb in the standings offer fans and management an indication that things are heading in the right direction.

As we approach the All-Star break, there are worrisome indicators in several cities. Some teams are approaching the proverbial halfway point with real problems, and they could be selling at the deadline instead of printing playoff tickets. The tight standings offer some cover—there are only two teams in the entire league out of contention—but there is real concern in some NHL boardrooms.

Here are the NHL teams most in need of breaks and restarts to their 2016-17 seasons.